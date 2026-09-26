Ruto pledges to pursue hardship allowance for Taita Taveta teachers

Teachers in Taita Taveta have secured a commitment from President William Ruto to have their request for hardship allowance examined, with the President saying the tough terrain in the region warrants attention.

Ruto said on Saturday, September 26, that he had been informed of the teachers’ demand and would follow up with the relevant authorities to establish how the matter could be handled.

“I have been informed that the teachers of this region are requesting a hardship allowance. I will follow up on the issue and see the way forward on how we can handle the matter," Ruto said.

He said his visit to the area had also given him a first-hand view of the challenges posed by its landscape, particularly the hilly terrain.

"I will follow up on the issue because I have arrived here and seen that indeed there is a hardship in this region, and walking on such a hilly place is a very tough task,” he added.

Hardship areas are typically marked by challenges including poor infrastructure, limited access to essential services, difficult weather conditions, insecurity and inadequate social amenities.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has designated 44 places across the country as hardship areas. The list covers parts of Kitui, Isiolo, Wajir, Lamu, Kajiado and Laikipia counties, among others.

Other counties with areas classified as hardship zones include Marakwet, Tharaka, Mbeere, Makueni, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Tana River, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana and West Pokot.

The President’s pledge comes after TSC recently addressed reports surrounding hardship allowances for teachers, amid claims of changes to the existing system.

In May 2026, the commission rejected reports circulating online that it had created a new two-tier hardship allowance system scheduled to begin on July 1, 2026.

TSC said the documents behind the claims were fake and misleading. It also dismissed separate reports suggesting that it had altered secondary school subject combinations.

The commission maintained that the 44 gazetted hardship areas and the existing hardship allowance arrangements had not changed at the time of the clarification.

Ruto’s remarks came at the start of his tour of the Coast region, which will take him to Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa, Tana River and Lamu counties.

During the tour, the President is expected to assess government projects and engage residents and local leaders on development priorities affecting the region.