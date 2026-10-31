Defenders Coalition raises concern over convictions of two Kilifi activists

Non-profit organisation Defenders Coalition has raised concerns over the conviction of two land and environmental rights defenders in separate criminal cases in Kilifi County, warning that the cases could discourage communities from speaking out against land and environmental injustices.

Peter Komora was found guilty on October 29, 2026, in a case dating back to 2020 involving two elephant tusks.

Komora maintains that he was working with a community resource person linked to the Kenya Wildlife Service in efforts to apprehend suspected wildlife offenders.

In a separate case, David Katana Juma was convicted on October 28, 2026, of trespassing on private property and felling trees.

He had been charged in Criminal Case Number E987 of 2024.

The coalition says the convictions come amid persistent challenges facing people who defend community land, protect the environment and challenge activities they consider harmful to local livelihoods.

It says the circumstances surrounding the cases require scrutiny, particularly where criminal proceedings intersect with land disputes and community advocacy.

“The right to defend human rights is protected under Kenya’s constitutional and international human rights framework,” the organisation said, urging authorities to ensure the two defenders can exercise their legal rights.

The coalition has also called for appropriate legal scrutiny of the cases, saying communities should be able to pursue justice and report environmental violations without fear of retaliation.