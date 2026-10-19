Mackenzie, 30 co-accused face judgment over 191 Shakahola murder charges

The High Court in Mombasa is delivering judgment in the murder case against controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 30 co-accused over the deaths of 191 people, including 190 children, in the Shakahola tragedy.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga is leading the prosecution team as Lady Justice Diana Kavedza-Mochache delivers the judgment on Monday.

In an update shared on X, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the proceedings were being attended by senior investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), including Deputy Director John Onyango.

The ODPP also confirmed that Mackenzie, his wife and the 29 other accused persons had arrived at the Mombasa High Court ahead of the judgment.

The 31 accused face 191 counts of murder linked to the deaths of children whose bodies were recovered from mass graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County. The charges relate to 11 identified children and 180 whose identities have not been established.

Good News International Church leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie — Handout

The judgment follows a lengthy trial examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the alleged role of Mackenzie and his associates.

The case stems from the discovery of mass graves in Shakahola Forest in 2023, which exposed one of Kenya’s deadliest incidents linked to religious extremism.

Mackenzie, who founded the Good News International Church, was accused of encouraging followers to starve themselves and their children in the belief that they would meet Jesus Christ. Investigators subsequently uncovered hundreds of bodies buried in shallow graves across the forest.

The deaths prompted a major investigation and raised concerns about the regulation of religious organisations, the protection of children and the authorities’ response to warning signs surrounding Mackenzie’s teachings.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after the discovery of the bodies. He has faced several separate criminal proceedings relating to the Shakahola deaths, including charges involving terrorism-related offences, manslaughter and alleged mistreatment of children.

The murder trial involving the 191 counts is among the central proceedings seeking to establish individual criminal responsibility for the deaths.

The prosecution alleged that Mackenzie instructed followers to fast to death, with children among those who died. Prosecutors presented witness testimony and other evidence to support the charges against the accused.

In April 2026, the court ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case, requiring the accused to answer the charges. The prosecution subsequently relied on testimony from 121 witnesses during the proceedings.

The defence has challenged the allegations, and the court’s judgment will determine the criminal responsibility of the accused in this case.

The ruling is being closely watched because of the scale of the deaths, the number of accused persons and the wider questions surrounding the protection of vulnerable people from harmful religious practices.

The Shakahola investigation has also continued beyond the original forest site, with authorities pursuing separate cases linked to additional deaths discovered in other parts of Kilifi County.

The judgment will determine the criminal responsibility of Mackenzie and his 30 co-accused over the 191 murder charges,