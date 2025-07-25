Mackenzie denies links to new Kilifi radicalization case as human remains found
Mackenzie, who has been in custody since March 2023, is already facing a string of charges including terrorism, radicalization, and manslaughter.
Mackenzie, who has been in custody since March 2023, is already facing a string of charges including terrorism, radicalization, and manslaughter.
The operation was launched after a tip-off from the public about unusual religious activities taking place on a remote five-acre property.
Authorities have recovered one body and rescued four severely malnourished individuals just kilometers from the original Shakahola site.
Mackenzie and 38 co-accused face charges related to the torture and cruelty of children.
Despite the clear danger of continued inaction, the task force’s report remains shelved.
That decision, rendered by Lady Justice Mugure Thande, had instructed the DPP to reduce the number of murder charges to a maximum of 12.
Murkomen clarified that the primary challenge in identifying the victims is not financial but rather the insufficient number of family members coming forward to provide DNA samples.