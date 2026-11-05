17 arrested as Police dismantle criminal gang in Tana River

Police have arrested 17 suspected members of the notorious Kayole Gang in a security operation across Madogo and Mororo towns in Tana River County, recovering suspected narcotics and crude weapons in raids targeting criminal networks accused of threatening residents.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation carried out by a multi-agency security team as part of efforts to track down and dismantle criminal groups operating in the region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, the police said the operation targeted suspected gang members linked to criminal activities in Madogo and Mororo, where their alleged actions had raised security concerns among residents.

During the raids, officers also discovered a suspected drug-peddling den, where they recovered a consignment of suspected narcotic substances and various crude weapons believed to be connected to the criminal activities under investigation.

"The crackdown also exposed a drug-peddling den and led to the recovery of a consignment of suspected narcotic substances alongside an assortment of crude weapons," the NPS said.

The recovered items were taken to a police station and secured as exhibits to support investigations into the suspected criminal activities.

The 17 suspects were subsequently placed in police custody as detectives continued investigating their alleged involvement in the activities of the Kayole Gang and its operations within the two towns.

Authorities are also expected to establish whether the suspects have links to other criminal groups operating in the region as investigations into the network continue.

The latest arrests form part of a wider security campaign by the National Police Service aimed at disrupting organised criminal groups and addressing illegal activities threatening public safety in different parts of the country.

According to the police, the crackdown was supported by intelligence gathering, coordination among various security agencies and information provided by members of the public.

The NPS said it would maintain the targeted operations across counties, urging residents to work closely with security officers by reporting individuals and activities suspected to be linked to crime.

"The National Police Service will continue to sustain these intelligence-led, targeted operations across all counties to eliminate criminal elements from our neighbourhoods, and commends the collaborative efforts of multi-agency teams and members of the public," the statement added.

The service noted that cooperation between security agencies was important in identifying criminal networks, particularly groups suspected of engaging in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

It further appealed to residents to remain alert and promptly share information that could help officers prevent crime, identify suspects and support ongoing investigations.

Members of the public were advised to report suspicious activities at their nearest police station or police post. They can also reach emergency response teams through the toll-free numbers 911 and 999.

For information relating to criminal activities, residents can additionally contact the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through the Fichua Kwa DCI hotline, 0800 722 203, or its WhatsApp number, 0709 570 000.

The police reiterated that the crackdown against criminal networks would continue across the country, with public participation and joint security operations remaining key to efforts to improve safety in affected communities.

The 17 suspects are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations into their alleged links to the Kayole Gang continue.