Double tragedy as mother and son die trying to save girl from electrocution at funeral

A family in Tana River County has been thrown into mourning after a mother and her son died while attempting to rescue a young girl who had been electrocuted by a live power line during funeral preparations.

The tragedy occurred in the Maziwa area of Tana Delta Sub-County on Friday, October 30, 2026, when 54-year-old Hebela Misozi, her 24-year-old son Ricky Ruhusa and her 13-year-old daughter Napeba Ruhusa were involved in the incident.

According to reports, Napeba was the first to come into contact with an electrified hanging power line. Her mother reportedly rushed to save her but was also electrocuted after attempting to pull her away from the live wire.

Ricky then joined the rescue attempt but was similarly struck by the electric current, turning what had been an effort to save a family member into a tragedy that claimed two lives.

The three were rushed to Garsen Health Centre for medical attention. However, Hebela and Ricky succumbed to their injuries, while Napeba was admitted in critical condition.

The incident has left the family and the wider community devastated, because it happened as relatives and other mourners were preparing for a burial.

The family was reportedly preparing for the burial of Mzee Samuel Jilo Mababa when the incident occurred. The preparations were disrupted by the emergency, leaving relatives and mourners to contend with the loss of two family members while another remained hospitalised.

Hebela and Ricky's deaths have drawn attention to the dangers posed by exposed or hanging electricity lines, particularly in areas where residents may come into contact with live wires. The incident also highlights the risks involved when people attempt to rescue someone who has been electrocuted without first ensuring that the electrical source has been disconnected.

In such emergencies, touching a person who is still in contact with a live electrical wire can expose rescuers to the same danger. Electricity can pass through the body and cause severe injuries or death. The power supply must first be switched off, and emergency services contacted before an attempt is made to help the victim.

The deaths of the mother and her son have left the family facing a double loss, while Napeba continues to receive medical attention following the incident.

The tragedy has left the family grieving two relatives who died in an attempt to save a young family member, as the community awaits Napeba's recovery.