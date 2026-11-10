KeNHA names five roads for Sh129bn upgrade across eight counties

Eight counties are in line for a major infrastructure upgrade as the government seeks Sh129.92 billion in World Bank funding to improve 815 kilometres of roads and expand fibre optic connectivity across the Lake Victoria Basin.

The proposed $1 billion financing will be channelled through the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) under the Lake Victoria Basin Connectivity and Development Project, with the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group, expected to provide the funds.

The programme will cover Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Busia, Vihiga, Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties, targeting better transport links, increased regional trade, improved digital access and expanded delivery of essential services.

In a general procurement notice, KeNHA outlined four areas that will guide the implementation of the project, including road development, trade infrastructure, community facilities and institutional support.

The main infrastructure component will involve upgrading about 815 kilometres of roads alongside the installation of a fibre optic cable network stretching an equivalent distance.

Five road corridors have been earmarked for the initial contractor selection process, with the works to be undertaken through design-and-build arrangements.

The longest section is the Awasi-Katito-Otonglo-Asembo road, which covers approximately 188 kilometres. It will be followed by the Muhuru Bay-Sori-Nyagwethe route, measuring 176 kilometres, and the Nyagwethe-Mbita-Homa Bay road, which spans 174 kilometres.

The other two sections are the 177-kilometre Asembo-Nyamonye-Port Victoria-North Beach Mulwanda road and the Chavakali-Kapsabet-Eldoret route, covering 100 kilometres.

KeNHA plans to upgrade the first four roads, while the Chavakali-Kapsabet-Eldoret section will undergo rehabilitation.

The second component will concentrate on facilities needed to support businesses and improve the transportation of goods within the region and across borders.

Planned investments include rest stops, designated truck parking areas, export aggregation hubs and logistics facilities. One-stop border facilities will also be established at selected points along the corridor to support cross-border trade.

The project will further finance selected social and economic facilities intended to bring basic services closer to communities situated along the transport routes.

Another component will provide technical and institutional assistance to government agencies responsible for transport development under the Ministry of Roads and Transport. This will include capacity building and other forms of support to strengthen their ability to oversee and implement infrastructure programmes.

KeNHA Plans 12 Contracts as Procurement Preparations Begin

The authority is preparing to engage construction companies and other industry players before launching the formal procurement process.

According to KeNHA, the road programme will include additional spur roads, facilities for pedestrians and other non-motorised transport users, as well as civil works required for the fibre optic cable network.

The authority anticipates packaging the works into approximately 12 contracts, although the final number and the scope of each package could change.

The procurement will be conducted through open international competitive procedures and will cover highway construction, fibre optic cable-related civil works, socio-economic facilities, port and marine infrastructure, logistics centres and cross-border trade facilities.

KeNHA will also seek consultancy firms to provide technical services, including feasibility assessments, preliminary engineering designs and supervision of construction works.

To prepare for the exercise, the authority has announced an Early Market Engagement meeting scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 am at the Barabara Plaza Auditorium, JKIA, Nairobi.

Interested parties will also be able to participate virtually, with the online meeting link to be provided to those who confirm their attendance.

The meeting will provide a platform for contractors, suppliers, consultants and other stakeholders to examine the proposed project and share their views before procurement begins.

KeNHA intends to collect feedback on prevailing construction costs, the capacity of available contractors, possible implementation risks and other challenges that could affect the delivery of the works.

Stakeholders will also be invited to discuss suitable construction approaches, the proposed project phases and difficulties that could arise when accessing the construction sites.

The authority said the feedback would help inform procurement planning, improve project preparation and promote competition among interested firms.

“Procurement is expected to begin in the second quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year, between October and December 2026, subject to the necessary approvals,” it said.

The invitation extends to local and international firms involved in highway and bridge construction, telecommunications, marine infrastructure and the wider built environment sector.

Engineering and design consultants, professional associations, regulatory institutions, construction technology companies, geotechnical investigation firms, surveying and materials testing providers have also been encouraged to attend.

Suppliers of construction machinery, equipment and materials are equally welcome to participate in the engagement.

Interested organisations have until Friday, November 13, 2026, to register by sending an email to [email protected].

They must indicate how many representatives will attend and use the subject line "Early Market Engagement: Lake Victoria Basin Connectivity and Development Project".

Those who cannot attend the November 18 meeting have been given until Monday, November 16, 2026, to forward their written observations and questions through the same email address.

KeNHA has clarified that the exercise is intended purely for consultation and information-sharing and will not serve as a tender invitation, prequalification or shortlisting process.

The authority further stated that attendance is voluntary and will not influence the eligibility of any company or give participating firms an advantage when the actual procurement exercise begins.