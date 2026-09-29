Dangote targets 12m tonnes of fertiliser production by 2029
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
Dangote said the decision to increase production was driven by the need for Africa to strengthen its own supply of fertiliser and reduce its reliance on imported farm inputs.
The researcher argued that Kenya’s position within the Global South should be assessed by examining the structures that influence its ability to determine its own economic and social priorities
Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society
Mohamed, a former CEO of the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC), said the region had historically been excluded from meaningful development, affecting access to roads, electricity, water, healthcare and education
Mbadi said Treasury could not skip public participation because doing so would leave the proposed changes open to legal challenges. He said the government would first allow Kenyans to give their views before the proposals are turned into a Bill for consideration by Parliament.
Using the 2026 prices, the bank estimates that a typical six-member household living at the extreme poverty line would have a monthly consumption budget of about Sh87,075.
The President pointed to several commitments he made at the 2023 summit which he said had since been implemented. These include removing VAT on exported services, allowing verified tax refunds to be paid within six months or offset against future tax liabilities, and ending premature taxation of shares allocated to startup employees.
KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.
Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the 1.5 per cent levy generates roughly Sh6 billion every month, but the revenue is not enough to meet the cost of delivering the government’s annual construction target.
The three interventions — Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), the Fundi Locator app and the revamped Haba Haba digital savings platform — are being implemented with support from the World Bank under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital
The case involved two projects in Somalia — the Somali Core Economic Institutions and Opportunities Project - Phase 1, known as the Score Project, and the Somalia Capacity Advancement, Livelihoods and Entrepreneurship through Digital Uplift Project.
Israel responded with an extensive air campaign and a ground offensive in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities say more than 4,300 people have been killed in the fighting, adding to the pressure on an economy already weakened by years of financial problems.
The UNDP said access to AI alone does not guarantee that countries and communities can adapt the technology to address their specific needs. It identified language as one of the clearest manifestations of the divide, warning that communities poorly represented in AI systems risk being left further behind as the technology expands
The World Bank cautioned that income classifications do not capture every aspect of development, but said four decades of annual analysis provide an important framework for understanding global economic progress
According to submissions presented to senators, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries received Sh803.47 million during the 2025/26 financial year, with Sh585.45 million allocated for development programmes and Sh218.02 million for recurrent expenditure. The county said it spent Sh763.03 million, representing a 95 per cent absorption rate.
Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding clean and reliable energy under KOSAP after a Senate committee review of progress on solar mini-grids and water-pumping schemes across 14 underserved counties.
According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.
PS Hinga said demand for affordable homes has continued to increase even as the programme faces criticism from some quarters. He noted that construction is ongoing on about 300,000 housing units across different parts of the country.
Speaking during the programme's launch at State House, Nairobi on Friday, KEPSA Chief Executive Carole Kariuki described youth employment as one of Kenya's most pressing priorities, saying the initiative represents a practical approach to expanding economic opportunities for young people
Among the areas where Nairobi fell short were clearing pending bills, increasing its own-source revenue collection and improving payroll management.
Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility
The World Bank says the continued dominance of informal work remains a major challenge as Kenya seeks to create quality jobs, reduce unemployment and improve productivity for its growing population of young people.
In its July 2026 Kenya Economic Update, the bank says the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel has affected Kenya through rising global oil prices, trade disruptions and growing uncertainty, all of which have weighed on economic activity.
According to the World Bank, the revision reflects the economic effects of the recent conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed up global energy prices and created more uncertainty in the global economy, affecting Kenya's growth prospects.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Judiciary welcomed the approval, saying the expansion had become necessary due to increasing pressure on its current facilities.
The initiative will see the government commit approximately Sh490 billion in catalytic public funding to attract nearly Sh1 trillion in private sector investment over the next five years.
The engagements placed Kenya at the centre of global economic and political discussions, with Ruto pushing for stronger partnerships while positioning the country as a key voice for developing economies.
At the G7 Summit held in France, leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in development finance while shifting toward models that strengthen national control, improve efficiency, and deliver more targeted support.
More than a month after the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee promised to follow up an eCitizen special audit, hearings have not resumed. The audit flagged about Sh6.24bn routed through an Equity Bank account, with documents missing.