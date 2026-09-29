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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

World Bank

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award
Corridors of Justice

CJ Koome gets global recognition with inaugural Sejong Legal Culture Award

Koome, Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice, was selected as the award’s inaugural international recipient. At the same ceremony, the Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations became the first national recipient after being recognised for seven decades of offering legal aid and supporting vulnerable members of society

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Ruto lists reforms as Kenya steps up fight for global investment
News

Ruto lists reforms as Kenya steps up fight for global investment

The President pointed to several commitments he made at the 2023 summit which he said had since been implemented. These include removing VAT on exported services, allowing verified tax refunds to be paid within six months or offset against future tax liabilities, and ending premature taxation of shares allocated to startup employees.

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Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain
Exclusives

Revenue gaps, wage bills put county services under strain

KDSP II National Programme Coordinator Samuel Nyaga explains that counties could find themselves spending more than they can afford when revenue estimates are not accurate, leading to commitments that cannot be supported by available resources.

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Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education
Exclusives

Njeru warns Kenya risks losing a generation to poverty, poor education

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Njeru said the effects of poor governance were increasingly being felt in households and schools, with poverty, food insecurity, children being out of school and inadequate teacher competencies threatening the development of Kenya’s human capital

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UNDP warns AI boom could widen global inequality
Technology

UNDP warns AI boom could widen global inequality

The UNDP said access to AI alone does not guarantee that countries and communities can adapt the technology to address their specific needs. It identified language as one of the clearest manifestations of the divide, warning that communities poorly represented in AI systems risk being left further behind as the technology expands

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Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya
Corridors of Justice

Omtatah seeks to end IMF, World Bank legal protections in Kenya

According to the petition, the Act has created "a closed loop of unaccountable financial governance" because it permits the Executive to sign international agreements, take on debt and authorise the use of public funds while shielding the institutions involved from judicial scrutiny.

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Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution
Environment

Government unveils fresh measures to restore ecosystems and curb pollution

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Barasa noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, through the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), had completed a nationwide environmental health risk assessment under the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme between 2020 and 2025, with support from the World Bank and the Global Environment Facility

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