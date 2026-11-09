Thika motorists face month-long diversions as KeNHA begins bridge works

Motorists using Thika Superhighway will have to adjust their routes for more than a month after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of service lanes at Kihunguro to pave the way for bridge installation works.

The traffic changes will take effect on November 15 and remain in force until December 20, 2026, affecting motorists travelling from Nairobi towards Thika.

In a traffic advisory issued on Sunday, November 8, KeNHA said the affected Thika-bound lanes would be closed to allow contractors to assemble a bridge superstructure before lifting it into position.

The authority said traffic heading towards Thika would be channelled through a diversion at Shell Petrol Station, where motorists would rejoin the main highway after passing the affected section.

Drivers will also have the option of using a route behind Shell Petrol Station to access the Thika Superhighway during the construction period.

“The closure is to allow for pre-assembly of the bridge superstructure and subsequent hoisting. The Nairobi - Thika traffic will be directed to use the diversion via Shell Petrol Station back to the highway or behind Shell Petrol Station to rejoin Thika Superhighway as an alternative route during this period,” the statement read.

KeNHA has called on motorists to exercise caution when approaching the work zone and adhere to the temporary traffic arrangements throughout the closure period.

The authority further urged drivers to follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals assigned to control vehicle movement and ensure road safety around the construction site.

KeNHA is a State corporation established under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, and operates under the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

Its mandate includes the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of national trunk roads, classified as S, A and B roads, which connect major cities, ports, border crossings and important economic centres.

The authority is also responsible for highway planning, design and supervision, safeguarding road infrastructure, maintaining quality and safety standards and protecting road reserves.

It works with government agencies, contractors and development partners to deliver major infrastructure projects in support of Kenya's Vision 2030 development goals.