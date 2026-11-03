KPA expands Mombasa Port capacity as Evergreen orders new ships

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is stepping up efforts to expand cargo handling capacity at the Port of Mombasa as global shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation invests in additional vessels to strengthen its international and regional shipping operations.

An Evergreen delegation led by the company's President, K. H. Wu, and accompanied by Gulf Badr Chairman Bahaa Badr, the shipping line's local agent, highlighted the developments during a business tour of Mombasa on Monday.

The visit provided an opportunity for discussions on port infrastructure, operational efficiency and emerging opportunities in maritime trade.

Evergreen has placed orders for 23 feeder and medium-sized container ships alongside 11 LNG dual-fuel mega vessels, including ships with a carrying capacity of up to 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The fleet expansion is expected to strengthen the company's capacity to distribute cargo across regional markets while supporting long-distance international shipping.

During the engagement, KPA General Manager for Cargo Operations Sudi Mwasinago, representing Chief Executive Officer Captain William K. Ruto, outlined ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at accommodating increased shipping activity and rising cargo volumes.

"Berth 19B is nearing completion and is expected to increase Mombasa's annual container handling capacity by approximately 300,000 TEUs," Mwasinago said.

He also highlighted planned developments at Berths 23 and 24, which are expected to further increase the port's capacity to handle growing cargo volumes.

Mombasa remains Kenya's main maritime gateway, serving the Northern Corridor and connecting regional economies to international markets, while the Port of Lamu offers additional capacity and opportunities for future trade expansion.

The engagement brought together KPA's ongoing infrastructure expansion programme and Evergreen's investment in a new generation of vessels, amid growing demand for efficient maritime transport and cargo handling services.