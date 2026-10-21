Lamu Port receives heavy machines for Dangote’s Sh2.2 trillion refinery

The Port of Lamu has received 154 units of heavy construction machinery destined for the Dangote East Africa Refinery project, in a development expected to support construction activities and strengthen the port’s role in regional logistics.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the vessel MV Great Prosperity completed offloading the 8,213-metric-tonne equipment as preparations for the proposed refinery continue after its groundbreaking ceremony last month.

The shipment included articulated dump trucks and other specialised machinery needed for major construction work.

In a statement on Wednesday, KPA said the delivery marked the second major shipment of heavy construction equipment received through the port for the project.

The authority said the arrival signaled increased activity in the logistics chain supporting the refinery and associated infrastructure developments in the region.

Caleb Nthusi, an operations executive at Inchcape Shipping and the vessel’s local agent, said the latest delivery was the beginning of a larger supply programme.

According to Nthusi, additional fleets carrying heavy equipment are scheduled to arrive through the Port of Lamu over the coming months to sustain construction work.

The anticipated shipments are expected to increase cargo-handling activity at the port as contractors transport machinery and other materials needed for the refinery project.

Once completed and fully operational, the Dangote East Africa Refinery is projected to process 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it a major proposed addition to the region’s energy infrastructure.

The facility, valued at about Sh2.2 trillion, is expected to support the development of related industries and expand activity across manufacturing, transport and logistics.

According to KPA, the refinery could also strengthen regional energy security while creating opportunities for commercial growth linked to the movement of equipment, raw materials and petroleum products.

The project is expected to generate additional maritime traffic at the Port of Lamu, including crude oil carriers and cargo vessels serving the refinery and related industries.

Such activity could expand the port’s role beyond general cargo handling, positioning it as a potential energy and logistics gateway for Kenya and neighbouring countries.

Lamu Port is also a key component of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, a regional infrastructure initiative intended to improve transport links and facilitate trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

The development of the refinery and associated infrastructure could provide additional demand for transport services along the corridor, although the scale of the benefits will depend on the project’s implementation and operational requirements.

The arrival of the machinery comes as Kenya seeks to develop Lamu’s strategic position along the Indian Ocean and expand its capacity to handle large-scale industrial cargo.

The port’s ability to receive heavy equipment shipments is particularly relevant to projects requiring specialised machinery that must be transported in substantial volumes.

Further deliveries planned over the coming months will be important in sustaining construction activities and determining the pace at which equipment reaches the project site.

The refinery’s projected capacity and investment value underline the scale of the proposed development, while the latest shipment highlights the logistical demands associated with building major energy infrastructure.

KPA said the continued movement of construction machinery through Lamu reflects the port’s emerging role in supporting East Africa’s expanding energy and transport sectors.