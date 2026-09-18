KPA clarifies Mombasa Port crane incident, says no fatalities reported

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has clarified reports circulating on social media about an incident involving a Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane at the Port of Mombasa, saying no fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at approximately 3:40pm, according to a statement issued by the authority on Friday.

KPA said the operational incident involving the RTG crane was immediately attended to by its safety and emergency response teams in line with established procedures.

“The Kenya Ports Authority PLC wishes to clarify reports circulating on social media regarding an incident involving a Rubber-Tyred Gantry crane (RTG) at the Port of Mombasa,” the authority said.

It said the truck tractor operator involved in the incident was unharmed. The RTG operator, however, sustained minor soft tissue injuries to his legs and was taken to hospital for medical evaluation as a precaution.

“Following assessment and treatment, he was discharged and cleared by the attending medical team,” KPA said. The authority did not provide further details on how the incident occurred, saying investigations were underway to establish the circumstances and cause.

“KPA is conducting a comprehensive review in line with its safety and incident management protocols to establish the facts and implement any necessary corrective measures,” the statement said.

The incident comes amid heightened public attention on safety at the country’s main port, where heavy machinery and equipment are used in cargo handling and movement.

KPA said its safety and emergency response teams responded to the incident immediately, with the aim of managing the situation in accordance with established procedures.

The authority also sought to reassure port users, employees and other stakeholders that safety remains a priority in its operations.

“KPA remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of employees, stakeholders, and port users, as well as to the continued delivery of safe, efficient, and reliable port operations,” it said.

The authority said the ongoing investigation would help determine whether any corrective measures were required following the incident. KPA also addressed reports shared on social media, urging members of the public and stakeholders to seek information from official sources.

“We urge the public to rely on official KPA communication channels for accurate and verified information and to refrain from sharing unverified reports that may cause unnecessary alarm or misinformation,” the authority said.

The statement was issued as the authority continued to assess the incident and establish the facts surrounding the equipment involved. KPA thanked stakeholders for their cooperation, patience and understanding as investigations into the incident continue.

The authority did not indicate when the investigation would be completed or whether the incident had affected normal operations at the Port of Mombasa.

KPA operates the Port of Mombasa, a key gateway for cargo entering and leaving Kenya and other countries in the region.