KPA clarifies Mombasa Port crane incident, says no fatalities reported
The authority said the operational incident involving the RTG crane was immediately attended to by its safety and emergency response teams in line with established procedures.
The authority said the operational incident involving the RTG crane was immediately attended to by its safety and emergency response teams in line with established procedures.
Speaking during a private sector business roundtable with shipping and maritime industry representatives in Nairobi, Mudavadi said Kenya needed a predictable and competitive business environment to give investors confidence.
Ruto said the decision to focus on the blue economy was made three years ago after the government identified that the sector had not been contributing enough to national growth and development.
The UDA MP noted that several discussions are ongoing between Kenya and foreign partners, with some expected to unlock opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, trade and labour mobility.
Iranian authorities confirmed they had again shut the Strait, reversing an earlier reopening, in response to an ongoing naval blockade imposed by the United States on Iranian ports.
The Principal Secretary Aden Millah when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure said that the total budget has increased from Sh5,684 million to Sh5,754 million (Sh5.75 billion).