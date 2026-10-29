HMM Manila returns to Mombasa port under new Asia-Africa shipping service

The Kenya Ports Authority has welcomed the return of container vessel HMM Manila to the Port of Mombasa, in a development expected to strengthen shipping connectivity between Asia and East Africa and expand trade opportunities for Kenya and the wider region.

The vessel made its maiden call under the Gulf India Africa Service, joining five other partner shipping lines operating along the trade route.

The service aims to improve maritime connectivity between Asia and East Africa by leveraging the strategic position of the Port of Mombasa as a gateway for regional trade and logistics.

Under the arrangement, the vessel will operate on a weekly schedule along the Nhava Sheva–Mundra–Mombasa route, providing shipping services to meet growing demand for cargo transportation between the two regions.

Kenya Ports Authority Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto welcomed the HMM Manila team back to the port, reaffirming the authority's commitment to strengthening international shipping partnerships and improving trade connectivity.

During a brief ceremony held aboard the vessel, Captain Ruto presented a commemorative plaque to the ship's master, Captain Cha Myeong Cheol.

Captain Ruto said the vessel's return reflected growing confidence in Kenya's maritime sector and the Port of Mombasa's role in facilitating international trade.

“Your visit demonstrates confidence in Kenya's growing role as a regional trade and logistics hub and underscores the strong commercial ties between Asia, the Middle East and East Africa,” said Captain Ruto on Wednesday.

He noted that the introduction of the new shipping service would strengthen connections between Kenya and major Asian trading centres through the Mundra–Nhava Sheva–Mombasa rotation.

The service is also expected to provide importers and exporters with additional shipping options, improve service reliability and increase cargo-handling capacity to support rising trade volumes.

The ceremony was attended by HMM-SWHQ Managing Director Tae Hyung Kim, Second Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea Youngjae Kwon, and other port stakeholders.

The vessel is expected to discharge imported goods and load export cargo at the Port of Mombasa, facilitating the movement of commodities between Kenya, India and other regional markets.

The return of HMM Manila reinforces the Port of Mombasa's position as a key maritime gateway for East and Central Africa, while expanding shipping options for businesses operating along the Asia–Africa trade corridor.