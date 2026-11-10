DR Congo hands 66 soldiers death penalty for fleeing rebel attacks

The Democratic Republic of Congo has handed down death sentences against 66 soldiers accused of fleeing battle and abandoning their military duties during confrontations with rebels, in a fresh crackdown on indiscipline within the country's embattled armed forces.

The punishment followed a military trial involving 71 soldiers in Walikale, North Kivu province, where government troops have been engaged in prolonged battles against armed groups operating in the eastern region.

Of those who appeared before the military court, 66 were sentenced to death, four were cleared of the charges, while one soldier was handed a 10-year prison term.

The soldiers were reportedly taken into custody on October 20 after allegedly deserting their positions in Walikale and retreating when fighters from the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN), a rebel coalition that includes the M23, launched attacks.

Military authorities said the trial was part of efforts to restore discipline among troops and ensure soldiers remain committed to their responsibilities as government forces continue operations against rebel movements.

The latest ruling comes against the backdrop of a decades-long security crisis in eastern DR Congo, where government forces have struggled to contain armed groups, particularly the M23-led rebellion.

Despite sustained military operations, the government's campaign has been weakened by internal challenges, including poor coordination, disorganisation and disciplinary problems within the army.

The military has also faced growing questions about its professionalism, with soldiers reportedly raising concerns over inadequate salaries and a lack of sufficient equipment to support operations on the frontline.

The latest death sentences are not the first time Congolese soldiers have faced capital punishment over their conduct during military operations.

Last month, 27 other soldiers were sentenced to death after being accused of abandoning frontline positions during confrontations with rebel forces.

DR Congo brought back the death penalty in March 2024, ending a 20-year moratorium on executions, with the government arguing that the measure was necessary to deal with alleged traitors within the military.

Under the reinstated policy, capital punishment was also extended to individuals involved in armed groups, insurrection, treason and war crimes.

The decision attracted strong opposition from human rights organisations, which criticised the government's return to the death penalty. However, no official executions have been reported since the suspension was lifted.

Data compiled by French broadcaster RFI shows that at least 507 soldiers had been convicted since the beginning of 2025, with 381 of them receiving death sentences.

The government's tougher stance on military discipline comes as the country continues to battle armed groups in its eastern provinces, where persistent fighting has undermined security for years.

In October 2025, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila was also sentenced to death in absentia over charges that included treason and war crimes.

Kabila rejected the accusations but did not appear in court to defend himself. He has since been identified as the leader of the FRN rebel coalition.