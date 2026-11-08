CDC warns DRC attack could derail Ebola response after 24 civilians killed

Africa CDC Director General Dr Jean Kaseya has condemned a deadly attack on civilians in Cantine-Aloya, North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that the violence has disrupted efforts to contain an ongoing Ebola outbreak.

Kaseya said the attack had forced patients receiving treatment at the hospital to flee, including one confirmed Ebola patient and five suspected cases, raising fears of further transmission in surrounding communities.

In a statement on Sunday, he expressed outrage over the killings and called for urgent measures to protect civilians, patients and health workers caught up in the violence.

“I am deeply saddened and outraged by the deadly attack on civilians in Cantine-Aloya, North Kivu, DRC. My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and all those affected by this terrible violence,” Kaseya said.

He warned that the violence had come at a critical time when health workers were already struggling to contain the Ebola outbreak, with attacks on medical facilities threatening to reverse progress in treatment and disease surveillance.

“Every interruption to treatment, contact tracing and surveillance puts more lives at risk,” he said.

The Africa CDC chief called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow medical teams and other humanitarian workers to reach affected communities safely.

“I urgently call for a corridor of peace to protect civilians, patients and health workers, and to allow humanitarian and health teams to safely reach affected

Local civil society leader Jean Katuho said the attackers launched simultaneous communities,” he added.

The attack reportedly left at least 24 civilians dead after suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels raided Cantine-Aloya on Thursday night, about 60 kilometres west of Beni in North Kivu. The attack also targeted several neighbourhoods, including Lubumbashi, Kananga and Yambi-Yaya.

Several houses and businesses were also set ablaze, forcing residents to flee to nearby localities, including Mabalako and Kyatsaba. Congolese and Ugandan troops, backed by local Wazalendo fighters, reportedly launched operations to pursue the attackers.

ADF, which originated in Uganda before establishing bases in eastern DRC, has repeatedly been accused of killing, abducting and displacing civilians in North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province.

Kaseya said Africa CDC would continue working with Congolese authorities and partners to sustain the Ebola response, warning that health workers must be able to save lives without fearing for their own safety.

“People fighting Ebola need care, protection and dignity. Health workers must be able to save lives without fearing for their own,” he said.