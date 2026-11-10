KNH makes global medical breakthrough with two pioneering nerve surgeries

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has made global medical history after performing two pioneering nerve-reconstruction surgeries on a four-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who lost limbs in separate accidents.

The procedures, conducted on October 29 and 30, 2026, made the boy the world's youngest known recipient of Targeted Sensory Reinnervation (TSR), while the man became the third patient globally to undergo its transhumeral variant.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, KNH said the operations marked a significant advancement in microsurgery and reconstructive care, opening new possibilities for people living with limb loss.

TSR is a specialised procedure that redirects sensory nerves to enable patients to potentially experience sensations such as pressure, vibration, heat and cold through appropriately integrated prosthetic limbs.

Its transhumeral variant is designed for patients with above-elbow amputations and may also help address painful nerve growths known as neuromas and phantom limb sensations.

The first operation involved Jeremy, a four-year-old boy from Kirinyaga County, who lost his left hand in a chaff-cutter accident while playing with another child.

An attempt to reattach the hand was unsuccessful, leading to amputation before doctors identified him as a suitable candidate for the procedure.

The five-and-a-half-hour operation was performed by Italian consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon Professor Alexander Gardetto, assisted by KNH specialist doctors.

The second patient, Charles Mogire, a 43-year-old painter from Ngong', lost his left arm at the shoulder and his dominant right arm above the elbow following a severe electrical accident in November 2025.

He underwent the five-hour transhumeral procedure on October 30, which KNH said was shorter than the first operation of its kind globally, which lasted slightly more than seven hours.

Both patients have since been discharged and are recuperating at home under continued clinical follow-up and rehabilitation.

KNH said the procedures were fully covered by the Social Health Authority (SHA), allowing the patients to access the specialised treatment without out-of-pocket expenditure.

Hospital chief executive Richard Lesiyampe said the achievement demonstrated Kenya's growing capacity to undertake complex medical procedures.

"These procedures demonstrate that complex and highly specialised treatments can be successfully undertaken in Kenya," he said.

The initiative is in its second year at KNH and continues to benefit from Gardetto's mentorship and knowledge transfer, aimed at strengthening local expertise in nerve-reconstruction surgery.

Charles remains hopeful that, with appropriate prosthetic support, he will regain sensation, become more independent and return to painting.