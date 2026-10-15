Health Ministry denies switching off Murang’a County’s AfyaKE system

The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it switched off Murang’a County’s AfyaKE digital health system, saying it neither owns nor manages the platform and has no access to its source code.

In a statement on October 15, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the system was a private arrangement between the county government and its developers, dismissing allegations by Governor Irungu Kang’ata that the national government had discontinued the service.

“To set the record straight, the Ministry of Health has not switched off the Afya Ke system,” the statement said.

The ministry also rejected claims that the Digital Health Agency (DHA) had refused to certify the platform, saying neither the developers nor the county government had applied for certification.

“The Digital Health Agency (DHA) has also not refused to certify the Afya Ke system. Neither the Afya Ke developers nor Murang’a County has applied for certification,” the statement added.

Duale urged Kang’ata to refrain from making what he described as misleading statements that could cause unnecessary concern among residents and healthcare stakeholders.

The ministry assured residents that the dispute would not interrupt access to healthcare services, saying all Social Health Authority (SHA) beneficiaries in Murang’a would continue receiving treatment through established SHA systems.

“We wish to assure the public that all Social Health Authority (SHA) beneficiaries in Murang’a will continue to access healthcare services without interruption via the established SHA systems,” the statement said.

The ministry added that it remained committed to supporting the county’s digital health agenda and ensuring continuity of services across the country.

The clarification follows concerns Kang’ata raised on Wednesday that the reported shutdown disrupted services at Level Two and Three health facilities, put patient records dating back to 2023 at risk, and hindered hospitals from claiming reimbursements from the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The governor said the county expected AfyaKE to connect with the national digital health platform rather than be discontinued.

Kang’ata also warned that the disruption could affect patient care and hospital operations, as health workers adjusted to the replacement system.

He said the county had automated its hospitals using AfyaKE, enabling staff to manage patient records, prescriptions, laboratory tests and bills electronically.

The platform also supported telemedicine services, allowing doctors to consult patients in remote dispensaries through video calls.

According to the county government, the system had helped increase annual health revenue from Sh80 million to Sh800 million, supporting the expansion and construction of health facilities.

The dispute centres on the future of the county’s digital health platform and its integration with national systems, with the ministry maintaining that it does not control AfyaKE and that healthcare access through established SHA systems will continue.