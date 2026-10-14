Kenya confirms second Ebola case, 128 contacts traced

Kenya has confirmed a second case of Ebola, with health authorities saying contact tracing and quarantine measures are helping contain the outbreak following the death recorded in the first case.

In a press release dated October 14, 2026 by Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, the Ministry of Health said the latest patient is a 39-year-old man who is a close family member of the first patient. He had been in quarantine under daily monitoring before developing symptoms on October 13.

The country has now recorded two confirmed cases of Ebola, specifically Bundibugyo virus disease, and one death, according to the ministry.

The patient as explained by Amoth, developed fever, fatigue and joint pains, prompting the quarantine team to isolate him and collect a specimen for testing.

The results were positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute's Centre for Disease Control laboratory.

He has since been transferred to a designated treatment centre, where medical teams are providing supportive care.

“The response is working as designed,” said Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, noting that the patient's illness was detected early because he was already under quarantine.

The ministry said early detection and isolation could improve the patient's chances of recovery while reducing the risk of transmission to others.

Health authorities have identified 128 contacts linked to the first case, of whom 113 had been traced as of October 13.

Of those traced, 108 are in quarantine in Kenya and are undergoing daily clinical assessments and temperature checks for 21 days from their last possible exposure.

The remaining five contacts are outside the country, with health authorities in the respective countries notified in line with the International Health Regulations of 2005.

The ministry said efforts to trace the remaining 15 contacts were continuing.

Authorities are also assessing people who may have come into contact with the second patient since he developed symptoms, including quarantine personnel and healthcare workers.

The ministry said there was currently “no evidence of spread in the wider community,” adding that both confirmed cases were linked.

Any contact who develops symptoms will be isolated and tested immediately, while infection prevention and control measures have been strengthened at quarantine facilities and treatment centres.

Healthcare workers have also been provided with protective equipment and directed to observe strict infection prevention protocols.

The government has urged Kenyans to remain calm while observing precautionary measures, warning against misinformation and the spread of unverified reports.

The ministry clarified that Ebola does not spread through the air but through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person or someone who has died from the disease.

People experiencing fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding have been advised to seek medical attention promptly at the nearest health facility.

“Stay calm but remain vigilant,” the ministry said, urging the public to respect the privacy of the affected family and rely on official government updates.

The public can obtain further information through the Ministry of Health's toll-free hotline, 719.

The government said the response was being coordinated through a single national command and guided by the Public Health (Declaration of Formidable Epidemic Disease) Order, 2026, and the Public Health (Ebola Disease) Rules, 2026.

The World Health Organization has been notified in accordance with international health regulations.

Despite the confirmed cases, Kenya remains open, with no restrictions imposed on travel, trade or public gatherings, the ministry said.

Authorities said monitoring, contact tracing and prompt isolation would remain central to efforts to prevent further transmission as the country continues to monitor the outbreak.