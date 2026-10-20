Kenya confirms 9th Ebola case as contact tracing reaches 99.3%
In a statement issued on October 20, 2026, Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the 24-year-old man was confirmed positive on October 19 after falling ill while in quarantine.
In a statement issued on October 20, 2026, Health Director General Patrick Amoth said the 24-year-old man was confirmed positive on October 19 after falling ill while in quarantine.
In a press release dated October 17, 2026, the Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, said the new cases involved a close male relative of the deceased index case and three health workers who attended to the patient while he was hospitalised.
Public Health PS Mary Muthoni confirmed that all designated gates for passengers arriving from high-risk countries had been equipped and were operational, forming part of efforts to detect possible Ebola infections among travellers entering Kenya.
Health authorities have identified 128 contacts linked to the first case, of whom 113 had been traced as of October 13.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said all 122 contacts linked to the confirmed case had been listed and verified. Of these, 108, representing 88.5 per cent, are under quarantine and being monitored daily, with none having developed symptoms so far.
The World Health Organization (WHO), in an update issued on October 8, reported 33 new cases in Ituri and 30 in North Kivu during the latest 24-hour reporting period.
Tshisekedi has not formally announced a third-term campaign. But in May he said he would accept another mandate if Congolese voters wanted him to continue, while insisting that any constitutional change should be approved through a referendum
The attacks occurred in the village of Banana École, a suburb of the territorial capital of Mambasa.
Eastern DR Congo has endured decades of conflict and instability. The latest violence comes as government forces continue fighting the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group in North and South Kivu, regions that are also grappling with an Ebola outbreak.
CS Duale dismissed the idea of border shutdowns, saying such a move would not provide real protection and would instead disrupt regional movement and economic activity.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of suspected cases has dropped from more than 1,000 to 116, as ongoing testing continues to confirm or rule out infections.
The United States government has maintained that no exposed citizens will be returned home for treatment.
So far, two patients have recovered and been discharged from treatment centres. However, one death has been recorded since the outbreak was confirmed, adding urgency to ongoing response measures by health teams.
Uganda has already recorded seven cases of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola since the outbreak was first detected in the DRC on May 15.
Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said the infections were confirmed after laboratory testing and that the patients are currently receiving treatment. A sample was collected and tested for Ebola Virus Disease, with results later returning positive.
Uganda Airlines said the move was intended to protect passengers, crew members and the wider public as authorities continue to monitor developments surrounding the outbreak.
Inside the country, stricter controls have been introduced in high-risk border areas. Weekly markets in border sub-counties have been suspended, while cultural events and celebrations that usually attract large crowds in districts along the Uganda-DRC border have also been stopped temporarily.
A spokesperson for DR Congo’s football team confirmed that the planned camp in the capital, which was set to begin on May 26 and include a public training session, will no longer take place. Instead, preparations will now be held in Belgium.
The development comes as health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo struggle to contain a widening Ebola outbreak, which has now reached South Kivu province, an area partly under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, according to the group’s spokesman.
DRC Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said the death toll linked to the outbreak has reached an estimated 131 people from 513 suspected cases. The latest figures mark a sharp increase from the earlier reported 91 deaths out of 350 suspected infections.
The continental health body warned that the outbreak could spread further due to several factors, including heavy movement of people in mining areas around Mongwalu, insecurity in affected regions, gaps in contact tracing, infection control challenges, and the proximity of the outbreak zones to Uganda and South Sudan.