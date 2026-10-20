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Radio Generation Kenya

Ebola outbreak

Ebola cases rise to 5 in Uganda after 3 new infections
East African Bloc

Ebola cases rise to 5 in Uganda after 3 new infections

Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said the infections were confirmed after laboratory testing and that the patients are currently receiving treatment. A sample was collected and tested for Ebola Virus Disease, with results later returning positive.

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