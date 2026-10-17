Kenya confirms four new Ebola cases, total rises to seven

Kenya has confirmed four new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to seven, including one death, as health authorities intensify contact tracing and surveillance to contain the outbreak.

In a press release dated October 17, 2026, the Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, said the new cases involved a close male relative of the deceased index case and three health workers who attended to the patient while he was hospitalised.

The four patients tested positive for the Bundibugyo virus disease at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) laboratory.

“The Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new cases of Ebola (Bundibugyo Virus Disease). This brings the total number of confirmed cases to seven (7) including the deceased first case,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, all four patients developed fever as their first symptom before being immediately isolated and having specimens collected for testing.

The close male relative had been in quarantine since October 6, 2026, while the three health workers were placed in quarantine on October 9 after managing the index case at the hospital between October 3 and 4.

The health workers comprise two men and one woman aged 29, 35 and 32, respectively.

The ministry said the second and third patients were stable and responding well to supportive treatment. All four patients are receiving care from trained health workers at a designated treatment facility.

Health authorities said the fact that all four cases had been in quarantine helped ensure early detection, reducing the risk of further transmission to their families and the wider community.

“The Ministry wishes to reassure Kenyans that the risk to the general public remains low as there is no evidence of community transmission of the disease,” the statement said.

The government reported that 128 of the 130 identified contacts, representing 98.5 per cent, had been traced and placed in quarantine.

The ministry said the tracing rate was above the global benchmark of 85 per cent considered necessary to help break the chain of transmission.

Efforts were continuing to trace and quarantine the two remaining contacts.

However, the ministry cautioned that additional infections could still emerge among people already under observation before the end of their 21-day monitoring period.

It said anyone who develops symptoms during the monitoring period would be detected and treated promptly.

Authorities are also monitoring four family members of the deceased index case and all health workers who cared for him during his hospital stay.

The ministry added that people in quarantine continued to receive mental and psychosocial support from dedicated health teams.

Despite the outbreak, the government said the country remained open for business, with no restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

Health officials urged Kenyans to remain calm and vigilant, warning that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected or deceased person.

The public has been advised to report symptoms including fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pains, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding to the nearest health facility.

For information and guidance, the ministry directed the public to call its toll-free line, 719, or consult its official website and social media platforms.

“Early reporting saves lives,” said Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth.