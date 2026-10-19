Kenya confirms another Ebola case, taking total to eight
Acting Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said on October 18, 2026, that one person tested positive after 38 people were screened.
Acting Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said on October 18, 2026, that one person tested positive after 38 people were screened.
In a press release dated October 17, 2026, the Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, said the new cases involved a close male relative of the deceased index case and three health workers who attended to the patient while he was hospitalised.
To address the gaps, the Ministry of Health is introducing targeted programmes aimed at improving results in counties carrying the highest burden of maternal and newborn deaths.
The World Health Organisation has confirmed the outbreak, describing Nipah Virus as a serious disease that requires global monitoring. This has led health authorities worldwide to increase surveillance and preparedness.