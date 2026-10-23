Kenya’s Ebola death toll rises to two after 65-year-old woman dies

Kenya’s Bundibugyo Ebola death toll has risen to two after a 65-year-old woman receiving treatment for the disease died on Friday evening, October 23, 2026, with seven other patients still under care, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth has announced.

In a press release issued on Friday night, Amoth said the woman was the third confirmed Ebola case in the country and a close family member of the first patient to die from the disease.

According to the statement, she was already under quarantine when she developed symptoms on October 13, 2026. She was admitted to an infectious disease unit that same day, where medical teams provided supportive care in an effort to save her life.

“Sadly, she succumbed to the disease early this evening,” Amoth said.

The Ministry of Health said the woman’s family had been formally informed of her death and extended its condolences to her relatives, friends and community as they come to terms with the loss.

The ministry also appealed to members of the public and the media to respect the family’s privacy during the mourning period.

Seven patients still receiving treatment

The latest death brings the number of fatalities to two among the nine confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola cases reported in the country.

Amoth said the remaining seven patients were still receiving care at two isolation facilities, adding that all confirmed cases were linked to a single cluster of known contacts.

The ministry reported that there was no evidence of community transmission, with the cases remaining within the same cluster.

The government is also working with the deceased woman’s family to arrange a safe and dignified burial in line with established public health procedures.

According to the statement, trained teams will oversee the burial while respecting the family’s wishes and beliefs. The measures are intended to protect the family and the wider community from possible infection.

Following the death, the Ministry of Health reminded Kenyans that Ebola is a serious disease that can be fatal and that patients’ conditions may worsen suddenly.

The ministry urged the public to continue observing health precautions, including avoiding contact with the blood or bodily fluids of anyone suspected of having the disease.

It also warned Kenyans against touching or handling the body of a person who has died from a suspected illness, as part of efforts to reduce the risk of further infections.

The public was further advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and seek medical help immediately if they develop symptoms associated with the disease.

These include fever, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

Kenyans experiencing such symptoms were urged to contact health services without delay rather than wait for their condition to worsen.

The ministry provided 719, a toll-free number, for members of the public seeking assistance. It also directed Kenyans to its WhatsApp chatbot on 0700 719 719.

In its closing message, the ministry called on the public to stand together in support of affected families, urging Kenyans to treat those affected by the outbreak with dignity, respect and compassion.

The statement was signed by Amoth in his capacity as Director-General for Health and dated Nairobi, October 23, 2026.