First group of Ebola contacts set to leave quarantine on Sunday after 21 days

The first people placed under quarantine following Kenya’s confirmation of Ebola cases are expected to be released on Sunday, October 25, as health officials report that the eight patients still receiving treatment are in stable condition.

Director General for Health Patrick Amoth said those who have completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period would begin leaving quarantine facilities, with the Kenya National Public Health Institute (KNPHI) coordinating the process.

“Our first cases who have been in quarantine will begin leaving quarantine facilities on Sunday,” Amoth said on Werdnesday, thanking the team managing the contacts.

The planned release comes as health authorities continue efforts to contain the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola and prevent further infections. Kenya confirmed its first case on October 6 after a 40-year-old Kenyan who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on October 3 died on October 5. Laboratory tests confirmed that the patient had contracted the virus.

The country has since recorded nine confirmed cases. Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Wednesday that the eight patients still receiving treatment were stable and responding well to care.

Contact tracing has also progressed, with the Ministry of Health reporting that 134 of the 135 people identified as contacts of confirmed cases had been traced and placed under quarantine by October 20.

The monitoring period is intended to identify anyone who develops symptoms after possible exposure to the virus. People who complete the required 21 days without developing the disease can be released in accordance with public health procedures.

Despite the progress, Amoth warned that the country needed to maintain its precautions and avoid assuming that the threat had passed. He said the confirmed infections remained concentrated around the initial case, with no evidence of transmission in the wider community.

“We are not out of the woods, but remain calm, remain vigilant. Don’t panic, there’s no need to panic. So far, the cases are clustered around the index case, with no case of community transmission,” he said.

Amoth made the remarks on Wednesday during an engagement forum with health partners supporting the country's Ebola response.

He said Kenya could start the official 42-day countdown towards being declared Ebola-free if no additional infections were confirmed and all the required conditions were fulfilled.

Under World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, an Ebola outbreak can be declared over after 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed or probable case. The period is twice the virus's maximum incubation period of 21 days.

The countdown starts the day after the last confirmed patient tests negative twice in a row using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests conducted at least 48 hours apart. If the patient dies, the period begins the day after a safe and dignified burial.

However, reaching the end of the 42-day period does not mean health authorities can immediately stop monitoring for possible infections. The WHO recommends continued active and passive surveillance, including post-mortem testing for suspected cases, for at least six months after an outbreak is declared over.

The organisation also advises that survivors continue to receive medical care and support for at least 18 months.

Duale said Kenya's response remained strong, pointing to the establishment of a dedicated laboratory at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit. The facility has been set up to conduct routine tests for patients receiving Ebola care.

The Bundibugyo strain currently affecting the response has no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Medical care therefore centres on supportive measures such as rehydration, symptom management and treatment of secondary infections, while clinical trials for vaccine candidates continue.

The Democratic Republic of Congo confirmed the current Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak on May 15. Figures provided indicate that the country has since recorded more than 9,500 confirmed cases and over 4,600 deaths.

As Kenya prepares to release the first group of contacts, health officials continue to monitor those who may have been exposed, provide care to confirmed patients and strengthen measures aimed at preventing further spread. The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant without panicking as the response continues.