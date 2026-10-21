Truck drivers stop DRC cargo deliveries after 12 reported deaths

Cargo transportation to parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been disrupted after long-distance truck drivers withdrew their services over reports that 12 drivers, among them Kenyan national Mohamed Tahlil, have been killed amid worsening security concerns.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) has called on transport companies, clearing and forwarding agents, logistics operators, cargo owners and shippers to suspend loading and dispatching goods through the affected routes as drivers push for urgent measures to protect their lives.

In a notice issued on October 20, 2026, the association said drivers had stopped moving along the Mahagi-Kisangani route, bringing truck operations to a standstill as they protest the dangers faced by transport workers in the DRC.

LoDDCA warned that sending more cargo onto the affected corridor while drivers remain on strike could complicate transport operations, leave goods stranded and expose drivers to pressure to enter areas considered unsafe.

The association urged businesses involved in cargo transportation to respect the suspension and avoid dispatching additional shipments until discussions with drivers take place and reliable security assurances are provided.

“There is currently no movement of trucks along the affected route, as drivers take a stand against growing security threats and demand urgent action to protect transport workers operating in the DRC,” the Association said.

The disruption is not limited to the Mahagi-Kisangani corridor. LoDDCA also reported that drivers had suspended operations along the Kolwezi-Lubumbashi route in southern DRC following fresh clashes in the area.

The reported incidents have renewed concerns about the risks faced by truck drivers transporting goods across the country and the possibility of further interruptions to cargo movement. The association called for urgent verification of the reports and the introduction of appropriate measures to safeguard drivers.

“We stand in solidarity with affected drivers and their families. No transport worker should have to choose between earning a livelihood and risking their life,” the association said.

LoDDCA has urged the DRC government, security agencies, transport regulators, regional trade bodies and other industry stakeholders to engage with drivers and their representatives to address the concerns that led to the work stoppage.

The association outlined several priorities that it wants addressed before operations return to normal. These include resolving security complaints raised by drivers, improving coordination among security agencies operating across borders, sharing security information promptly, investigating the reported killings and strengthening the protection of transport workers.

It also called for credible safety arrangements to be established before truck movements resume along the affected routes, stressing that drivers must be assured of their security before returning to work.

Although the association acknowledged the importance of cross-border trade, it maintained that commercial activities should not take precedence over the lives of the people responsible for moving goods between countries.

“LoDDCA recognises the economic importance of cross-border trade. However, commercial interests must never override the right to life and personal safety,” it said.

The association appealed to all parties involved to listen to the drivers, engage their representatives and take urgent action to prevent further deaths.

“The drivers’ strike is a clear call for action. We urge all stakeholders to listen, engage and act before more lives are lost,” the association said.