Ebola update: Duale says eight patients stable as Kenya tracks 134 contacts

Kenya’s efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak are showing progress, with all eight surviving patients reported to be in stable condition and health teams having traced nearly all identified contacts as authorities strengthen measures to prevent further infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Wednesday that 134 out of 135 people identified as contacts had been traced and quarantined, putting the contact tracing rate at 99.3 per cent.

The latest update comes after the Ministry of Health confirmed the country’s ninth Ebola case on Tuesday, saying all infections recorded so far were connected to one known cluster, with no evidence of the disease spreading beyond the group.

The ninth patient is a 24-year-old man who is a close family member of the first confirmed case. He tested positive on October 19 after developing symptoms while in quarantine.

Health Director General Patrick Amoth said medical teams isolated the patient as soon as he showed signs of illness and began treatment immediately after the infection was confirmed.

“Our patients are improving and responding well to treatment,” Amoth said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Amoth said the eight surviving patients were receiving supportive care and had made notable progress. Their conditions remained stable under close medical supervision as healthcare workers continued treatment.

The outbreak has resulted in one death, involving the first patient, while the other eight people confirmed to have contracted the disease remain under care.

Attention has also turned to people who were placed under quarantine after being identified as contacts of confirmed cases. The Ministry of Health said the first group, which entered quarantine on October 6, would complete the required 21-day monitoring period and begin returning home from October 25, provided they had not developed symptoms.

The ministry has called on communities to welcome those completing quarantine and refrain from treating them with suspicion or discrimination.

“Having completed 21 days without symptoms, they pose no risk of infection to anyone,” Amoth said.

Meanwhile, contact tracing remains a key part of the containment effort, with response teams continuing to identify people who may have interacted with newly confirmed patients. Health officials have indicated that the number of contacts could rise as further cases are confirmed and additional people are identified for monitoring.

The government has also expanded its preparedness measures by sending protective equipment and other essential supplies to 12 very high-risk counties and 16 high-risk counties.

The supplies include protective gowns, gloves, face shields, boots, sample collection and transport kits, diagnostic kits and thermometers. The equipment is intended to support health workers involved in managing suspected and confirmed infections.

To improve testing capacity, a dedicated laboratory has been set up at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit to carry out routine tests for patients receiving Ebola treatment. The facility is expected to meet the testing needs of the outbreak while helping prevent disruption to other laboratory services.

Kenya has also received 500 doses of medicines to support the treatment of confirmed cases. Amoth expressed appreciation to partners who have contributed to the response.

Health authorities said infection prevention and control measures were under continuous review at quarantine and treatment centres to safeguard healthcare workers and limit the possibility of further transmission.

The government has maintained that it has not placed restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings despite the outbreak.

Members of the public who develop symptoms associated with Ebola have been advised to seek medical attention immediately or call the toll-free number 719.

The symptoms include fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pain, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

Surveillance and contact tracing operations are continuing as the government works to contain the outbreak, ensure patients receive care and reduce the risk of further infections.