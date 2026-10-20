Duale picks KMPDU Deputy SG for National Ebola response team

The government has brought the leadership of Kenya’s doctors’ union into its national Ebola response team, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale appointing KMPDU Deputy Secretary General Dennis Miskellah to help guide preparedness and coordinate efforts to contain the disease.

Duale confirmed the appointment in a letter dated Monday, October 19, 2026, explaining that the National Ebola Disease Taskforce was formed to provide strategic direction and oversee the country’s response to the outbreak.

Miskellah’s appointment took effect immediately, with Duale citing his experience and the contribution of his organisation to safeguarding the health of Kenyans.

"I am pleased to appoint you as a Member of the National Ebola Disease Taskforce, with effect from the date of this letter," Duale said.

The taskforce brings together officials from the national and county governments to coordinate the response. It is chaired by Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, while the chief executive officer of the Council of Governors serves as co-chair.

As a member of the team, Miskellah will participate in meetings held either physically or virtually and provide strategic advice on measures needed to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.

His duties will also involve helping coordinate activities, supporting communication and mobilising the constituency he represents to contribute to the taskforce’s work.

He is further expected to help ensure that resolutions reached by the team are implemented and that agreed action points are followed through. The chairperson may also assign him additional responsibilities as required.

Duale has asked Miskellah to communicate his acceptance of the appointment in writing to Muthoni.

The move comes as Kenya steps up its response following the Ministry of Health’s announcement on October 6, 2026, that the country had recorded its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease.

The number of reported cases has climbed to eight, involving close family members of the first patient, who died, as well as medical personnel who attended to him.

The establishment of the taskforce is intended to coordinate preparedness and response activities as the government works to limit the risk of further transmission. The situation has raised concerns about the possible spread of the disease from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak originated.

Members of the taskforce will also be required to observe strict confidentiality when handling information obtained through their work.

In his letter, Duale cautioned against disclosing details of the team’s deliberations to the public, specifically mentioning sensitive information concerning contacts, patients and budgets.

"All public communication on the response is made through authorised Ministry of Health channels," Duale said in the letter.

The requirement means members must direct public updates through approved Ministry of Health channels while protecting confidential information gathered during the response.

Kenya’s efforts to prepare for possible further infections depend on cooperation among government agencies, county administrations and relevant health institutions. The coordination is intended to strengthen surveillance and ensure the country has the capacity to respond to additional cases.

Miskellah’s inclusion gives organised medical practitioners a place in the national coordination team as the government works to manage the outbreak and protect public health.