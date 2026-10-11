Duale: Kenya reports no new Ebola cases as all 122 contacts from first case traced

The Ministry of Health says Kenya has not recorded any new Ebola cases since confirming its first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease on October 6, 2026, as health authorities intensify surveillance and contact tracing to prevent further transmission.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, October 11, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said all 122 contacts linked to the confirmed case had been listed and verified. Of these, 108, representing 88.5 per cent, are under quarantine and being monitored daily, with none having developed symptoms so far.

Tracing efforts for the remaining contacts are ongoing, with the government working alongside international partners where necessary.

The patient, a Kenyan who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo through Uganda, died on October 5 and was given a safe and dignified burial the following day in accordance with public health protocols.

The Ministry said 293 samples from 289 alerts had been tested, with only the imported case returning a positive result.

“Kenya remains open,” Duale said, noting that there were no restrictions on travel, trade, transport or public gatherings, in line with World Health Organization guidance.

Airports, seaports and border points continue to operate normally, although health screening has been strengthened.

The government has also stepped up screening at points of entry, with 667,675 travellers screened at 26 entry points since the response began. Of these, 2,345 were screened in the 24 hours preceding the latest update.

Five designated laboratories, including two mobile facilities at the Lwakhaha and Busia border points, are testing samples. The Ministry said samples can be referred from any county, with confirmed results available within six to 12 hours.

The country has also set aside 241 isolation beds in five hospitals in Nairobi, Eldoret and Mombasa, including up to 50 intensive care beds at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

On preparedness, the Ministry said 4,917 health workers had received training in Ebola management, while 343 trained responders were on standby to support the response.

The team includes 102 personnel who took part in the 2014–2016 West Africa Ebola outbreak response.

The National Taskforce, National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre and National Incident Management System remain active, with rapid response teams on standby around the clock.

The Ministry also said it notified the World Health Organization within 24 hours, in line with the International Health Regulations.

Duale urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant, warning against the spread of rumours that could cause unnecessary panic.

“Ebola is not spread through the air; it spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is sick with, or has died from, the disease,” the statement said.

Members of the public who develop symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to the virus have been advised to seek medical attention promptly at the nearest health facility.

The Ministry has urged Kenyans to rely on official updates and can be reached through its toll-free line, 719, for information and guidance.