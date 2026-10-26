Kenya awaits 42-day WHO clearance after Ebola threat contained, Duale says

Kenya is waiting to complete a 42-day monitoring period set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) before it can be declared free of Ebola, with Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale saying the country has contained the threat and strengthened its capacity to respond to possible infections.

Duale said the government had intensified preparations by training medical personnel, equipping health facilities and putting emergency response teams on standby as authorities continued to monitor people linked to the case.

Speaking on Sunday, October 25, 2026, the CS stressed that the period required before Kenya can be declared Ebola-free was determined by international health guidelines and not a deadline set by the government.

“We have contained it, and I am sure the next time Kenya will be free of Ebola is when we reach 42 days. It’s not a Kenyan timeline; it’s a global timeline designed by WHO,” Duale said.

He outlined the measures taken to improve the country’s readiness, revealing that more than 4,900 healthcare workers had been trained on Ebola prevention and response, while 342 first responders were prepared to assist in emergency operations.

The government had also equipped more than three laboratories, while 26 counties, four referral hospitals and five quarantine centres had received additional supplies, including gloves and personal protective equipment.

Duale said safeguarding medical personnel was a key part of the response, given their role in managing suspected infections and protecting the wider public.

“The first people we must protect are our healthcare workers,” he said.

Seven People Linked to Case Remain Stable

The Health CS said four healthcare workers and three family members associated with the case were clinically stable as health authorities continued monitoring and contact tracing.

He said the suspected source of the infection had travelled from the western part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), making surveillance and screening important in identifying potential cases.

However, Duale warned that temperature checks at airports and other entry points could not guarantee that every infected traveller would be identified.

He said some travellers could conceal symptoms or provide false information, making it difficult for screening equipment to detect a possible infection.

“You can mask the symptoms. If you have Ebola and you take strong drugs and you travel and you falsify the forms, the scanner will not pick up your temperature as very high,” he said.

His warning highlighted the limitations of relying solely on temperature screening to identify possible cases, particularly when travellers conceal symptoms or give inaccurate information during checks.

The government has been working to improve its readiness through the training of healthcare workers, the supply of protective equipment and the preparation of emergency teams to respond to suspected infections.

Duale rules out travel, trade restrictions

Duale sought to reassure travellers and businesses that Kenya had not introduced restrictions on movement, trade or tourism because of the Ebola threat.

“There are no travel, trade, or tourism restrictions to Kenya,” he said.

He explained that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were being notified through the WHO as information about the situation was communicated.

According to the CS, the WHO had advised against countries closing their borders or introducing restrictions in response to the situation.

Duale also referred to remarks by the British Ambassador, who he said had commended Kenya’s handling of the matter during a visit to Mombasa and indicated that travel restrictions would not be imposed.

He maintained that Kenya would continue its public health response without disrupting travel, trade and tourism, while health authorities remained alert to potential infections.

The government’s approach includes strengthening surveillance and ensuring that healthcare facilities and response teams are equipped to manage suspected cases.

Doctor with syringe with blood infected with Ebola virus — ©iStock

Duale thanked the United States government, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Embassy for their assistance in strengthening Kenya’s preparedness and response efforts.

He said the Ministry of Health had worked closely with the American institutions as the government improved disease surveillance and expanded its ability to respond to possible infections.

The collaboration has been part of wider efforts to equip health facilities, train medical personnel and prepare emergency teams as Kenya continues monitoring the situation.

Duale said the country’s immediate priority was to complete the 42-day monitoring period required under the WHO timeline before a declaration that Kenya was free of Ebola could be made.

He noted that the declaration would depend on meeting the applicable public health requirements, rather than the government’s own assessment alone.

Until that process is completed, the country will continue relying on its surveillance and response measures as authorities work towards meeting the conditions for an Ebola-free status.