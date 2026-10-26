He'll crash very soon! Duale questions Sifuna’s presidential bid

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has cast doubt on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s prospects of rising to the presidency, arguing that the lawmaker lacks the political experience, financial muscle and nationwide networks required to compete for Kenya’s highest office.

Duale warned that Sifuna could suffer a major political setback if he pursued the seat without building a stronger political foundation, claiming that the senator’s current standing was largely shaped by the influence of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and support from the Luo community.

“Sifuna lost two times in Bungoma, he became a senator because of Baba and Luo votes and he will not get it this time,” Duale said on Citizen's Sunday live.

The Health CS questioned whether Sifuna had the financial resources and political connections needed to rally leaders behind a presidential campaign, arguing that the demands of seeking the top seat extend beyond serving in the Senate.

Duale used the example of organising political meetings with leaders from Western Kenya to question Sifuna’s ability to build the alliances required for a national contest.

“I don’t even know whether he has the resources. I don’t think Sifuna can call the MPs of Western in Serena, buy them lunch and give them allowances,” Duale said.

He pointed to former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as leaders he believes have the capacity to convene such meetings and bring political figures together.

Duale maintained that Sifuna would need to demonstrate a wider reach and greater ability to mobilise support if he hoped to compete effectively for the presidency.

He also likened the senator’s political ambitions to a high-speed journey headed for disaster, warning that his pursuit of the top seat could end in disappointment.

“Sifuna is driving on the Thika Super Highway or the Expressway at high speed, and he is going to crash very soon politically,” he said.

The CS further questioned the advice Sifuna was receiving from those encouraging him to seek the presidency, arguing that the senator had yet to gain sufficient experience for such a demanding political contest.

Duale said Sifuna was still serving his Senate term and questioned why he would seek the presidency before completing his current mandate.

“You don’t wake up in the morning; you are half a senator, you have not even finished your term, and some people tell you that you can become president,” Duale stated.

His criticism focused on Sifuna’s electoral history, financial capacity, ability to organise political support and readiness to pursue the country’s highest office. Duale’s remarks amounted to a warning that the senator could face serious political challenges if he moved ahead with his reported presidential ambitions without first strengthening his national support base.