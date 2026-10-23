NCIC threatens legal action over political violence ahead of 2027 polls

Political leaders risk facing legal consequences if they allow their supporters to intimidate opponents, disrupt public meetings or engage in violence as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned.

The commission said growing political activity must not become an excuse for hostility, warning that confrontations, inflammatory statements and deliberate attempts to provoke rival groups could lead to violence and threaten national peace.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NCIC chairperson Bishop Kepha Nyamweya Omae called on politicians to promote respectful debate and ensure their meetings do not become arenas for personal attacks, insults and clashes between opposing sides.

Omae stressed that political disagreements were part of democratic participation but should be expressed without targeting individuals or encouraging hostility.

“Even where there is disagreement, it must be civil enough to be in principle but not in personality,” Omae said.

The commission maintained that Kenyans were entitled to express their views and assemble peacefully, noting that these rights are protected under Articles 33 and 37 of the Constitution.

However, it cautioned that constitutional freedoms should not be used to justify hate speech, calls for violence or attempts to prevent others from participating in public gatherings through threats and intimidation.

NCIC said it was monitoring political meetings as well as activity on digital platforms, urging leaders to consider the consequences of their statements and take action against supporters who engage in misconduct.

It issued a direct warning against the use of hired groups to create disorder, saying politicians must not encourage or tolerate violence at rallies and other public events.

“Discipline your supporters and stop hiring or tolerating "goons". If your followers cause violence, the public will hold you responsible, and so will the law,” the commission said.

The commission also challenged political parties to ensure their members follow established codes of conduct and uphold peaceful competition as preparations for the next election continue.

Young people were urged to reject attempts by politicians or their associates to recruit them into disruptive activities. NCIC warned against accepting payments, transport or other inducements to interfere with meetings or confront supporters of rival political camps.

Security agencies were asked to maintain order while treating political groups fairly and professionally. The commission said the management of public gatherings should not favour one side over another.

The media and online influencers were also reminded of their responsibility to avoid spreading unverified claims or amplifying inflammatory messages that could deepen political divisions and provoke violence.

NCIC said its monitoring would cover the conduct of leaders and their supporters before, during and after incidents involving political gatherings.

It warned that individuals found to have promoted incitement, hate speech or the sponsorship of violence could face action under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008.

The commission added that suspected cases would be referred to the relevant authorities for further action, regardless of the individuals' political standing or affiliations.

As political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 elections, NCIC said its “Uchaguzi Bila Noma” campaign would continue to advocate for peaceful campaigns and a violence-free electoral process.

The commission cautioned that Kenya must avoid the consequences of political intolerance, urging leaders and their supporters to settle differences peacefully and protect stability throughout the election period.