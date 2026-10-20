Kenya’s political party register hits 107 ahead of 2027 polls

With the 2027 General Election approaching, political leaders are increasingly investing in parties they can control, opening new outfits or taking over existing ones to strengthen their influence in nominations, coalition bargaining and the contest for elective positions.

The latest developments have pushed Kenya’s number of fully registered political parties to 107, with the trend also driven by the financial benefits attached to party ownership and electoral performance.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) last week issued registration certificates to six additional parties, while more than 30 other outfits have obtained provisional registration. The figures point to a growing political field compared with the 90 parties that were registered in the period leading up to the 2022 General Election.

The expansion reflects a political environment in which leaders are seeking independent platforms to protect their interests amid mistrust, concerns about possible betrayals and negotiations over pre-election alliances. Having a party of their own can give politicians greater control over who receives nomination tickets and improve their position when negotiating coalition agreements.

The financial opportunities associated with political parties have also contributed to the trend. Parties can qualify for allocations from the Political Parties Fund based on electoral performance, while aspirants seeking tickets are required to pay nomination fees that can generate substantial revenue for the outfits.

Among the latest entrants are Mwongozo Mpya Party (MMP), Imarisha Uchumi Party (IUP), United Super Alliance Party (USAP), Forward Kenya Party (FKP), People's Prosperity Party (PPP), associated with former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, and Freedom and Opportunity Party (FOP), linked to former Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo.

During the presentation of the registration certificates, Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou urged the new parties to operate within their constitutions and observe the rules and principles governing their activities.

"Political Parties are shapers of the country's democracy. You must propel this as a party and provide equal opportunity to all, including Persons with Disability and the youth, who at times are left out in party governance, operations and activities", Mr Lorionokou said.

Other outfits registered in recent months include We Alliance Party (TWAP), the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) associated with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, National Economic Development Party (NEDP), People's Renaissance Movement (PM) of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and Kenya United Generation Party (KUG).

However, not all politicians entering the race have chosen to establish new parties. Some have acquired existing outfits and begun changing their names and identities to suit their political ambitions.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna recently acquired The Equitable Party (TEP), which is being rebranded as the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM). Embakasi East MP Babu Owino took over the Muungano Party, previously associated with former Kitui Governor Kivutha Kibwana, and renamed it the Mwananchi Party (TMP).

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has acquired the People's Party of Kenya (PPK) as a vehicle for his presidential ambitions. Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has also acquired the United Democratic Party (UDP), which was previously associated with the late Cyrus Jirongo.

The growing competition for political platforms has coincided with the start of fundraising through party registration and nomination fees. President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ODM and DCP are among the parties already receiving payments from aspirants seeking to contest under their tickets.

In some cases, aspirants pay as much as Sh50,000 simply to register their interest in running on a party ticket. The amounts can rise during formal nomination exercises, with popular parties potentially collecting millions of shillings from candidates seeking positions across the country.

Changes to the Political Parties Act ahead of the 2022 General Election further increased the potential financial value of political parties. Parliament amended the law to allow more outfits to benefit from the Political Parties Fund, widening access to public money that had previously gone to a smaller group of major parties.

Under the funding formula, 70 per cent of the fund is distributed proportionately according to the total votes won by each party in the preceding General Election. A further 15 per cent is allocated according to the number of candidates from special interest groups elected under each party in the previous polls.

Another 10 per cent is shared proportionately based on the number of representatives elected under each party, while the remaining five per cent caters for the administrative expenses of the ORPP.

The revised arrangements created an opportunity for more political outfits to receive public allocations following the 2022 elections. However, the amount available to each party depends on the statutory formula and its performance under the criteria set out in the law.

Party ownership also gives political leaders the legal platform required to nominate candidates for elective office. Only registered parties can officially field candidates, making control of an outfit an important step for anyone seeking to compete in the General Election.

Nomination periods are particularly important because candidates pay fees to secure the opportunity to represent their preferred parties. These payments can reach hundreds of thousands of shillings, creating a source of income for parties during election preparations.

Where party leadership faces little internal competition, its influence over the nomination process can be substantial. The ability to determine who receives a ticket can therefore become both a political advantage and a source of financial leverage.

Coalition negotiations have further raised the stakes surrounding party ownership. As political alliances increasingly shape election campaigns, party leaders can use their positions to seek favourable terms, even when their outfits do not command the support enjoyed by the largest parties.

Leaders who join coalitions as principals gain access to the top decision-making structures of those alliances, placing them in a position to negotiate for political influence, leadership positions and government appointments.

Participation in elections can also create opportunities for parties to secure nominated positions in Parliament and county assemblies. The National Assembly has 12 nomination slots, while the Senate has 20, with parties' electoral performance influencing their share of the available positions under the applicable allocation rules.

Across the 47 county assemblies, there are more than 700 nomination slots that political parties can benefit from, depending on the relevant allocation criteria. Parties that perform better in the elections stand to gain a larger share of these positions.

The rising number of parties, alongside the acquisition and rebranding of existing outfits, shows how politicians are preparing for a contest that extends beyond winning votes. Control of a party can provide a route to elective office, access to nomination fees and public funding, and a stronger bargaining position in the alliances likely to shape the 2027 General Election.