Wiper sets November 3 deadline for 2027 election aspirants

The Wiper Patriotic Front has given politicians seeking its ticket in the 2027 General Election until November 3, 2026, to register, warning both new aspirants and sitting elected leaders to complete the process before the deadline.

The party has directed all prospective candidates to submit their applications through its online platform, making registration a requirement for those seeking to defend their current seats, contest different positions or secure nomination through Wiper's party lists.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the party said the exercise covered all individuals planning to run under its ticket in the next general election, including incumbent leaders who intend to retain their positions.

“The Wiper Patriotic Front hereby invites and reminds all aspirants, including current WPF elected leaders, intending to contest on a WPF ticket in the 2027 General Election and those wishing to be nominated by WPF in the various categories (Party Lists), to complete their registration on or before the deadline,” the notice stated.

The announcement marks a step in Wiper's preparations for the August 2027 elections, as political parties begin organising aspirants ahead of the contest for national and county positions.

The party, led by former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka, is expected to field candidates for various elective seats as political groups position themselves for the polls.

Wiper has instructed interested candidates to register through its official online application platform and complete the payment process according to the instructions provided.

Aspirants are required to visit the party's website and access the Aspirant Application Form. They must fill in the required details, submit the application online and follow the payment guidelines issued by the party.

According to the notice, applicants who successfully complete the process will receive confirmation of their registration.

The party has urged all prospective candidates to act before the November 3 cutoff, stressing that the requirement applies to both first-time aspirants and leaders already holding elective positions.

“Final call! For all aspirants including current WPF elected leaders,” the notice reads.

The message serves as a reminder to incumbent leaders that their current positions do not exempt them from the registration exercise if they intend to seek another term or pursue a different seat under the Wiper ticket.

The process also extends to individuals seeking party-list nominations, bringing aspirants interested in different categories of representation under the same registration exercise.

For candidates who require assistance or clarification, Wiper has provided several telephone contacts: 0724216490, 0722508828, 0722520878, 0725117589 and 0720513513.

The party's National Elections Board has been identified as the point of contact for enquiries relating to the registration process.

The exercise comes ahead of the August 2027 General Election, when Kenyans will vote for the president, members of Parliament, governors and county assembly representatives.

Political parties have a key role in the electoral process, providing tickets to candidates seeking elective office and preparing party lists for positions allocated through the applicable constitutional and electoral framework.

For Wiper, the current exercise is intended to establish a pool of individuals seeking to represent the party in the next election, including those hoping to enter elective politics for the first time and sitting leaders seeking to remain in office.

Candidates wishing to move from one elective position to another must also complete the application process if they intend to contest under the party's banner.

However, registration alone does not guarantee that an aspirant will receive the Wiper ticket. The notice sets out the application deadline and registration requirements but does not explain the subsequent nomination process or the criteria the party will use to select its candidates.

With November 3 set as the cutoff, those planning to contest under the Wiper Patriotic Front have been urged to submit their details, complete the required payment and obtain confirmation of registration before the deadline.

The party closed its notice with the message, “one Kenya stronger Kenya ”, as it called on aspirants to comply with the requirements ahead of the 2027 polls.