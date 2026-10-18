Every vote must count, Safina deputy leader says ahead of 2027 polls

Safina Deputy Leader Willis Evans Otieno has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and actively protect their votes ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that an informed and organised citizenry is the strongest defence against electoral manipulation.

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Otieno said citizens must take responsibility for safeguarding the electoral process, from voting at polling stations to the final declaration of results.

He maintained that Kenyans should not allow political manoeuvring to undermine their democratic rights, insisting that every vote must count and every election result must be verifiable.

“The biggest threat to electoral manipulation in 2027 is an awakened citizenry determined to protect its vote. Kenyans are no longer prepared to surrender their democratic future and watch from the sidelines,” Otieno said.

The Safina deputy leader called on voters to remain organised and demand accountability throughout the electoral process, arguing that public vigilance would be essential in protecting the people's mandate.

He stated that citizens should closely monitor electoral activities at every stage and ensure that any suspected irregularities are subjected to lawful scrutiny.

“From the polling station to the final declaration, citizens must be vigilant, organised and ready to demand accountability at every stage of the electoral process. The ballot belongs to the people, and its protection is the people’s responsibility.”

Otieno's remarks place public participation and electoral accountability at the centre of preparations for the 2027 General Election, as political parties and leaders position themselves ahead of the contest.

He argued that the credibility of an election depends not only on the voting exercise but also on the transparency of the processes used to count, verify and declare results.

According to the leader, political interests should not take precedence over the will of voters, adding that any attempt to interfere with the people's mandate must be addressed through established legal mechanisms.

“No amount of political manoeuvring should override the sovereign will of Kenyans. The message is clear: every vote must count, every result must be verifiable, and every attempt to undermine the people’s mandate must face lawful scrutiny,” Otieno maintained.

His message calls for citizens to remain engaged beyond casting their ballots, including paying attention to the management of polling stations and the announcement of election results.

Electoral integrity remains a significant issue in Kenya's political landscape, with the management of elections, transparency in results transmission and the resolution of electoral disputes often shaping public confidence in democratic institutions.

The 2022 General Election was followed by a presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, where challenges to the declaration of William Ruto as president were dismissed. The court upheld the outcome announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The next General Election, scheduled for 2027, is expected to renew scrutiny of the electoral body's preparedness, the credibility of results and the mechanisms available to address complaints arising from the voting process.

Against this backdrop, calls for citizen participation have placed renewed emphasis on voter awareness, peaceful engagement and the use of lawful procedures to challenge suspected electoral irregularities.

Otieno clarified that an informed electorate working collectively would be better positioned to defend democratic rights and prevent attempts to compromise the electoral process.

“The strongest defence against electoral fraud is an informed, united and vigilant citizenry. In 2027, the people must protect their vote and make their will impossible to ignore.”

His remarks reaffirm the role citizens can play in demanding transparency and accountability as Kenya prepares for the next national polls.

The Safina deputy leader urged Kenyans to remain alert throughout the electoral process, maintaining that the protection of the ballot is a shared responsibility that requires sustained public engagement.