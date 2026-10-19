Maraga links 2027 campaign to accountability, jobs and public services

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has said President William Ruto’s performance in office will be a central issue in the 2027 General Election, dismissing claims that the opposition lacks an agenda ahead of the polls.

Maraga, the United Green Movement (UGM) party leader and presidential hopeful, said the election would give Kenyans an opportunity to assess the government’s record, particularly on governance, corruption and the use of public resources.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Maraga challenged Ruto’s criticism of the opposition, arguing that its position was defined by the president’s performance and its commitment to protecting public funds.

“Ruto claims that we have no agenda; he forgets that this election is a referendum on his performance,” Maraga said.

He added: “And yes, we have no agenda to steal public funds.”

His remarks come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the August 2027 General Election, with the economy, public accountability, unemployment and access to essential services emerging as key areas of political debate.

Maraga has made the fight against corruption a central feature of his presidential campaign, presenting accountability and respect for the Constitution as priorities should he be elected.

On October 4, the former Chief Justice pledged during a town hall meeting with Kenyans in Houston, Texas, that he would not tolerate corruption in his administration.

“I will not steal from you. I will not allow my family to steal from you. I will not allow those I will work with to steal from you,” Maraga stated.

He also promised to hold government officials accountable regardless of their relationship with him, warning that public appointments would not shield individuals accused of wrongdoing from consequences.

The former head of the Judiciary has argued that public resources should be protected and used to improve services and opportunities for citizens.

In his June 16 State of the Nation address, when he outlined his presidential ambitions, Maraga identified corruption, disregard for the rule of law, youth unemployment and weaknesses in healthcare and education as major challenges facing Kenya.

He proposed reforms to strengthen public institutions, improve accountability and address economic difficulties affecting households and businesses.

Maraga has also criticised government borrowing and public expenditure, arguing that financial decisions should prioritise citizens’ needs and support economic activity.

The presidential hopeful has also linked his campaign to employment creation, particularly for young people struggling to find work after completing their education.

On October 11, Maraga said he had held discussions with companies that had left Kenya and expressed optimism that some could return and resume operations, potentially creating jobs for graduates.

He has argued that improving the business environment and strengthening government systems would help expand employment opportunities.

Maraga has further pledged to establish public service systems that allow citizens to access government services without relying on personal connections.

These commitments form part of his wider campaign message, which emphasises integrity, constitutionalism, public accountability and inclusive development.

His latest remarks follow his comments on October 16, when he said opposition leaders would work towards selecting a single presidential candidate to challenge Ruto in 2027.

Maraga maintained that Kenyans should ultimately decide who represents the opposition, rather than leaving the decision entirely to political leaders. His position comes as parties and political figures consider possible alliances ahead of the election.

The former Chief Justice has not limited his criticism to corruption, also raising concerns about the delivery of public services and the use of government resources.

With the next general election approaching, Maraga’s latest statement places the president’s record at the centre of his political argument, challenging the administration to defend its performance while presenting accountability as a key element of his own campaign.