EACC chair: Bribery is taking resources away from Kenyans

Kenyans could be getting better hospitals, roads, schools and public projects if government resources were protected from corruption, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairperson David Oginde has said.

Oginde said the effects of corruption are felt in everyday life, from patients struggling to find medicine in hospitals to motorists using poor roads and communities waiting for incomplete public projects.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Wednesday, where EACC officials met leaders of the county government to discuss ethics, integrity and good governance, Oginde called on public officers to put citizens’ interests ahead of personal benefit.

He urged Kenyans to reject bribery and stop shielding officials involved in corrupt practices, even when the suspects are members of their families or people they know.

“Those who take bribes are our enemies; they are not our friends. It can be your relatives, nephew, uncle, father, mother, but that person is an enemy of the people. We should not tolerate them because they are the ones who are taking away that which is ours,” Oginde said.

The EACC chairperson said corruption has a direct effect on the quality of services delivered to citizens, pointing to shortages of medicine, poor roads, inadequate schools and unfinished government projects.

He said money intended for public development is sometimes channelled into private hands, allowing individuals to acquire expensive homes, hotels and luxury vehicles from funds he said were obtained through corruption.

“Corruption affects us in ways we do not understand. The problem is that there are the ones we encounter on our roads, schools, hospitals and everywhere. We complain, but we don’t know it is because of corruption.”

Oginde said the diversion of public money leaves communities with incomplete projects, poorly equipped health facilities and infrastructure that continues to deteriorate.

He also challenged government employees to remember the responsibility that comes with holding public office and to remain faithful to the oath they take when appointed or elected.

“All of us working in government, I want to appeal that we take an oath that we shall only serve the people. Let us not steal the resources of our people,” he said.

Oginde has in recent weeks also raised concerns over the use of illicit money in politics as Kenya prepares for the 2027 General Election.

On September 3, he urged religious leaders to reject money obtained through illegal means and refrain from giving legitimacy to illicit funds.

Speaking at the National Stakeholders’ Convention at Ufungamano House in Nairobi, Oginde warned that illicit wealth could affect voters’ choices and give financially powerful candidates an advantage during campaigns.

He said politicians who rely on proceeds of corruption, money laundering and unexplained wealth to finance their campaigns could later face pressure to reward those who funded them.

According to Oginde, such rewards could take the form of inflated tenders, interference with procurement processes and other corrupt government arrangements.

“There is no way we are going to build a society of integrity if we are beneficiaries of illicit resources,” Oginde said.

He spoke to delegates on the topic, “Corruption and Politics in Kenya: How Illicit Money Drives Democracy and Viable Mitigations.”

Oginde said candidates should seek votes on the basis of their leadership, values and principles rather than the amount of money they can deploy during an election campaign.