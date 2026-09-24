IEBC faces Sh4.7bn technology cash gap ahead of 2027 poll

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is staring at a Sh4.7 billion hole in its election technology budget, putting plans to replace KIEMS kits and upgrade other systems under pressure as preparations for the 2027 General Election gather pace.

The shortfall has raised concern at the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO), which advises MPs on economic and budget matters. The office says the commission could struggle to carry out some of the key activities required before the election if the current funding position is not addressed.

IEBC had estimated that it would need Sh9.4 billion for information and communication technology (ICT) during the 2026/27 financial year. However, only Sh4.7 billion was provided, leaving the commission with half of the amount it had requested.

“The shortfall will adversely impact ICT interventions, with the most significant effect relating to the acquisition and replacement of KIEMS kits, which are integral to voter identification, voter verification and results transmission,” the PBO says in its latest Budget Watch report.

The funding problem comes at a time when IEBC has a packed schedule of activities to complete before Kenyans go to the polls.

From July to December this year, the commission is expected to continue voter registration, prepare its procurement plans for the 2027 election, buy electoral ICT systems and put in place legal reforms.

The next stage, covering January to March 2027, will involve auditing the voter register, acquiring KIEMS kits, upgrading electoral systems and carrying out simulation exercises.

Between April and June, IEBC is expected to complete the final voter register, conduct voter education and conclude outstanding procurement work.

The commission will then move into the final stages of preparations, with recruitment and training of temporary election officials planned for July and printing and distribution of ballot papers expected in August.

The ICT funding shortage forms part of a much larger financial gap affecting IEBC.

The commission had requested Sh48.7 billion for election preparations during the current financial year but received Sh25 billion. This leaves a deficit of Sh23.7 billion, with the allocation covering only 51 per cent of the commission’s stated needs.

The PBO, led by Martin Masinde, said the shortage affects nearly every major area of election preparation.

Voter registration and electoral operations were allocated Sh12.8 billion, despite IEBC requiring Sh18.4 billion for the activities.

General administration, planning and support services received Sh5.5 billion against a requirement of Sh15.1 billion.

Voter education has also been left with a major gap, with Sh1.8 billion allocated compared with the Sh5.6 billion required.

Delimitation of electoral boundaries is the only listed area that received its full request, with the Sh100 million required allocated in full.

The financial pressure is emerging as IEBC seeks to increase the number of registered voters and improve the accuracy of the register ahead of the 2027 poll.

The commission estimates that the voter register will rise from 22.1 million voters currently to about 28.5 million by 2027. This would represent an increase of about 6.4 million voters.

IEBC is also expanding registration opportunities for Kenyans living outside the country, increasing the number of countries covered from 12 to 26.

By August 2026, the commission had registered 2.9 million eligible voters, equal to 45 per cent of its projected target.

The PBO said the registration process, together with verification and auditing of the voter register, is expected to continue until 60 days before the General Election.

Beyond the funding allocated for upcoming activities, IEBC is also dealing with outstanding financial obligations.

The commission has a Sh5.6 billion backlog in pending bills, most of which is linked to legal fees and election logistics.

The PBO said the unpaid obligations could place additional pressure on IEBC’s finances and affect the speed at which election preparations are carried out.

With procurement, voter registration, technology upgrades and other preparations running alongside one another, the budget office warned that the financial constraints could slow the commission’s work as the 2027 election approaches.