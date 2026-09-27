Ukombozi Alliance calls for probe into border ID issuance ahead of 2027 polls

Ukombozi Alliance has called on the National Security Council to investigate concerns over the issuance of Kenyan identification documents in border communities ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that the matter could have implications for citizenship, national security and electoral integrity.

In a statement on Sunday, the alliance said the heightened calls for ID issuance in border areas required scrutiny, particularly as the country heads into an election year.

It urged the National Security Council to establish the facts and take lawful action to protect the integrity of Kenya’s identification system and public confidence in the electoral process.

“Questions of citizenship, national identification, border security and electoral integrity are too serious to be handled casually or allowed to escalate,” the alliance said.

It further warned chiefs and other public officers involved in population registration that their records could come under scrutiny after the 2027 elections.

“We further caution chiefs and other public officers responsible for population registration that population data and identification records will be subject to scrutiny and audit after 2027 General Elections,” it said.

The alliance said officers found to have unlawfully facilitated registration, falsified records or breached the law would face personal accountability through the appropriate legal processes.

“Any officer found to have unlawfully facilitated registration, falsified records or breached the law will be held personally accountable through the appropriate legal processes,” the statement said.

The call comes amid a debate over the registration of Kenyans living along the country’s borders, following remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a public engagement in Uganda.

Murkomen said Kenyans living in Uganda who lacked identification documents could obtain them through the Kenyan embassy in Kampala or by crossing into Kenya to register.

He also said the government would not discriminate against Kenyans living along the borders with Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Somalia in the processing of IDs and voter registration.

“I want to assure Kenyans who are here looking for their documents, we have made it easy for you to get your documents,” Murkomen said.

His remarks have since drawn calls for clarification, with former Attorney General Justin Muturi asking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to establish whether the comments had any connection to voter registration activities in Uganda.