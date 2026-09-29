Kindiki orders crackdown on illicit alcohol, tougher controls on legal drinks

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered a fresh inspection of alcohol manufacturing plants and announced a special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting next month as the government moves to strengthen its fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

Kindiki said the inspections will establish whether manufacturers are complying with the required standards and regulations, as security and regulatory agencies step up efforts to stop the production and sale of prohibited alcoholic drinks.

“The Government continues to sustain the war against illicit alcohol and drug abuse to protect public health and secure the nation for present and future generations. Intelligence- led multi agency sting operations are progressively dismantling cartels, disrupting supply chains and incapacitating unlicensed manufacturer establishments,” DP stated.

The Deputy President spoke on Tuesday at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, where he met Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies.

The meeting assessed the implementation of various government directives and measures aimed at curbing the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks.

Kindiki urged security agencies to remain focused on enforcing the law despite political pressure, saying the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs should not be turned into a political issue.

“This is not a political matter. Security cannot be a political matter. The achievements we have made in all serious national security issues including the fight against terror, the fight against banditry and now on the fight against illicit alcoholic drinks and drug abuse, have been made because of depoliticizing the issues. There is no way politics and security can go together. We encourage the security agencies to do their job even when there is political noise,” he insisted.

He said the government would also examine the licensing and regulation of alcoholic drinks that are legally produced, with the aim of ensuring their sale, distribution and consumption take place within established legal controls.

“We are going to look at the licensing of the legitimate drinks. We have to control it otherwise people will drink every day, everywhere and anyhow and that has implications on the economy. Some counties had begun having their own alcohol-related legislations. We can try to replicate the best practices,” DP stated.

Kindiki said the planned special IBEC meeting will seek to improve cooperation between the national and county governments in dealing with alcohol abuse.

“Looking at what this menace is doing to our communities, I will convene a special IBEC to tighten our collaboration with the counties. We will do a special IBEC next month so that we strengthen the partnership,” he said.

One of the measures to be discussed will be the establishment of at least one major rehabilitation centre in every county within the next year.

Ahead of the IBEC meeting, Kindiki directed Murkomen to organise a sector forum within two weeks bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the licensing and regulation of alcohol trade and consumption.

The forum will also look at the framework for cooperation between the national and county governments in establishing and operating rehabilitation services.

Kindiki later renewed his warning against those involved in the illicit alcohol trade while inspecting development projects in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, on Tuesday.

He said the government would continue pursuing people involved in selling harmful alcoholic drinks and take tough action against those found engaging in the trade.

“There are people selling our youth and elderly people alcohol that contains chemicals that harm their health, affect them and threaten the generation that is coming after us. The Government will continue dealing with all those involved,” he said.