How State misread Gen Z anger over 2024 Finance Bill, Murkomen reveals

The government failed to grasp how quickly the 2024 Gen Z protests could grow into a wider national crisis because it initially viewed the opposition to the Finance Bill mainly as a Treasury and security matter, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said.

Speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on Monday Murkomen said officials did not anticipate the size, speed or wider impact of the demonstrations, which began with young Kenyans protesting proposed tax increases before spreading to different parts of the country.

"It is a publicly acknowledged sentiment that we mismanaged the 2024 protests," Murkomen said. "First, the scale of the protests, honestly, took everybody by surprise. It was largely unexpected, unanticipated or not planned for."

The protests started on June 18, 2024, with young people using social media to organise opposition to the Finance Bill 2024. The demonstrations quickly moved beyond Nairobi as more Kenyans joined the protests.

Tensions reached a critical point on June 25 when protesters entered Parliament following clashes with police.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights later recorded 60 deaths and 601 injuries connected to the demonstrations between June 18 and July 15, 2024. Separately, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project recorded 96 political violence events and 82 reported fatalities between June 1 and July 12.

Murkomen said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.

"The reality is that a problem that should have been seen from a multidimensional perspective was left to be a budget problem to be dealt with by Treasury and for the police to only protect Parliament from people who wanted to come and harass parliamentarians as they did go about their constitutional duties"" he said.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on September 29, 2026.

PHOTO/MINA

The Interior CS said the events exposed the close link between national security, governance, public participation and communication with citizens.

He said a national budget containing unpopular proposals should have been handled with greater public engagement, allowing citizens to understand, question and discuss the measures before anger reached a higher level.

Murkomen also pointed to misinformation as another challenge that made the situation harder to manage. He said the government has since changed its approach and is seeking to respond faster when misleading information emerges.

He cited the recent budget process, during which Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi moved quickly to publicly challenge claims that he considered false.

The experience, Murkomen said, had also shown that government cannot expect citizens to understand complex policies without clear and timely explanations.

"We cannot now take anything for granted and say common sense will apply," he said. "It is your responsibility, our responsibility as government, to communicate early and give people opportunity to see the things we are engaging in."

The protests eventually forced President William Ruto to withdraw the Finance Bill 2024 and make major changes to his government.

Murkomen, however, said the initial Gen Z protests should be separated from the violence and destruction that occurred during the unrest. He argued that political actors and criminal elements took advantage of the demonstrations, including during the breach of Parliament.

He said the events had changed the way the government should view public participation, arguing that listening to citizens and engaging them early is not only a governance responsibility but also an important part of national security.