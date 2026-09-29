How State misread Gen Z anger over 2024 Finance Bill, Murkomen reveals
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Maloba said democratic competition can favour politicians who are able to attract large crowds and communicate popular messages, even when other individuals may possess greater technical expertise
Njeru argued that lawmakers had sufficient warning that public anger was intensifying, but failed to reconsider the legislation or engage protesters in meaningful dialogue
Speaking at the 16th anniversary Katiba Day Symposium at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Thursday, August 27, 2026, Ruto said the State could not honour the Constitution by ignoring allegations of unlawful arrests, forced disappearances and excessive use of lethal force
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Abdikadir said the political realignment that followed the 2024 Finance Bill protests had significantly disrupted conventional political calculations, making it increasingly difficult to predict the outcome of the 2027 General Election
Kyama appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, where prosecutors accused him of unlawfully entering Parliament Buildings during the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill demonstrations and causing damage to public property valued at Sh41 million.
Gachagua thanked young people, traders, and members of the public for responding to his appeal to stay away from the demonstrations, saying their actions helped prevent violence
According to Wanjigi, the demonstrations represented a defining moment in the country’s democratic journey and raised important questions about the protection of constitutional rights
He outlines that weak communication undermines accountability and public trust, noting that government messaging is often reactive rather than strategic, despite extensive policy activity across ministries and agencies.
KPLC officials told the committee that delays were partly caused by disruptions following the collapse of the Finance Bill 2024, which affected payments to contractors. However, MPs dismissed the explanation, insisting that the agency must take responsibility for delivery.
Sankok warned that attempts to revive ethnic politics risk failing to reflect what is currently happening among young voters, saying leaders should instead respond to issues of governance, service delivery and accountability.
Orwoba She cited her Sanitary Towels Bill, 2024, as a clear example of delays within the system, noting that the proposal aims to address period poverty by ensuring free access to menstrual hygiene products in public institutions such as schools, prisons, and colleges.
June 2024 marked the moment Gen Z rose with clarity and courage, determined to be heard.
He gave the assurance during a joint press briefing with visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
For some Kenyan mothers, this year's Mother's Day will be filled with profound grief.
An article that ran alongside the piece said KDF responded to allegations raised in the exposé.