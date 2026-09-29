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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Finance Bill 2024

MPs question slow pace of Last Mile electricity rollout
News

MPs question slow pace of Last Mile electricity rollout

KPLC officials told the committee that delays were partly caused by disruptions following the collapse of the Finance Bill 2024, which affected payments to contractors. However, MPs dismissed the explanation, insisting that the agency must take responsibility for delivery.

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