Murkomen calls for broader approach to national security

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called for a broader understanding of national security, arguing that lasting stability depends on public trust and meaningful engagement between security institutions and communities nationwide.

Speaking at an engagement forum in Karen, Nairobi, on Monday, Murkomen said security should not be measured only by the absence of violence or by the appearance of officers.

He said institutions must earn citizens’ confidence, respond to concerns and help communities resolve disputes before tensions escalate.

“Security is not simply the absence of violence; it is the presence of institutions that citizens trust,” Murkomen said.

The CS described trust as a practical component of security, not a substitute for law enforcement.

In his view, people are more likely to cooperate when they see officials listening, sharing information and responding fairly.

That connection, he suggested, can give security agencies better insight into local problems and strengthen their ability to act early.

He argued that an officer’s appearance matters less than the trust built through listening and engagement.

He pointed to officers who build relationships at the local level by taking part in community programmes and meeting residents in everyday settings, including social and religious events.

Such contact, he said, creates opportunities to hear concerns and receive feedback that might otherwise not reach commanders. He urged agencies to listen and respond to concerns.

“A secure nation is not the one in which government knows everything. It is one in which government knows how to listen and how to learn and how to act,” he said, placing responsiveness and adaptability at the centre of the security debate.