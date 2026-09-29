Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Security

State defends de-gazettement of Capitol Hill Police Station land
News

State defends de-gazettement of Capitol Hill Police Station land

According to the explanation presented to the committee, Cabinet first approved the allocation of the land occupied by Capitol Hill Police Station to the African Trade Insurance Agency, now known as the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), for the construction of its headquarters.

By
44 Nairobi police stations exposed over missing title deeds
News

44 Nairobi police stations exposed over missing title deeds

The findings show widespread uncertainty across different parts of Nairobi, with several stations affected in nearly every sub-county. In Kilimani, Kileleshwa Police Station, Kibra Police Station, and Sarangombe Police Post are listed among those without title deeds or clear records. In Lang’ata, stations such as Lang’ata, Hardy, Akila, and Bomas Police Post also lack proper ownership documentation.

By