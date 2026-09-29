How State misread Gen Z anger over 2024 Finance Bill, Murkomen reveals
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said the government's response was affected by its failure to view the protests as an issue involving several parts of government and society.
A secure nation is not the one which government knows everything. It is one which government knows how to listen and how to learn and how to act.
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
The Head of State linked Kenya’s security needs to its development ambitions, saying the country must determine what needs to be protected as it plans for the coming decades
According to the CS, some of those wearing camouflage and similar uniforms have recently been appearing at political meetings under the pretext of providing security despite having no legal mandate to do so.
The announcement was made on Saturday evening in a statement released by the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham, which did not disclose further details about the cause of his death.
Dagoretti South John Kiarie assured the sponsor that the proposal would undergo thorough examination to ensure it meets constitutional standards while addressing emerging security concerns.
According to the DCI, the suspect is accused of operating an X account that allegedly published sensitive information concerning the movements of protected persons. She remains in police custody as detectives continue with investigations ahead of her arraignment
Speaking on NTV on Tuesday, Kondiwa argued that the government currently lacks a clear picture of the actual number of active vehicles operating on Kenyan roads, creating gaps that can be exploited and affecting national planning.
According to the explanation presented to the committee, Cabinet first approved the allocation of the land occupied by Capitol Hill Police Station to the African Trade Insurance Agency, now known as the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), for the construction of its headquarters.
The DCI also urged security commanders to intensify their investigative work and make optimal use of available resources
Across the counties, many participants supported the idea of the law but pushed for a stronger punishment regime, arguing that the current proposals could easily be treated as a normal operating cost by criminal networks.
The findings show widespread uncertainty across different parts of Nairobi, with several stations affected in nearly every sub-county. In Kilimani, Kileleshwa Police Station, Kibra Police Station, and Sarangombe Police Post are listed among those without title deeds or clear records. In Lang’ata, stations such as Lang’ata, Hardy, Akila, and Bomas Police Post also lack proper ownership documentation.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, he said it was contradictory for the Interior Ministry to make public accusations without demonstrating enforcement through arrests and prosecution.
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says political leaders mobilising youth for violence now pose the greatest security threat, even as Kenya reports gains against banditry and recovers 2,000 illegal guns.
PS Susan Mang’eni has defended Kenya’s fuel scandal probe as a national security issue, backing President Ruto’s crackdown as DCI arrests top energy officials over alleged artificial shortages.
Kindiki said banditry had existed for more than a decade and insisted the government would “crush the criminals” as it did in previous security operations.
Adamson Bungei, who has been serving as Director of Operations at Police Headquarters, will now head the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.