IEBC under fire as opposition demands recall of officials over election tender

The United Alternative Government has raised fresh concerns over the IEBC’s preparedness for the 2027 General Election, accusing the commission of dragging its feet on the purchase of critical election technology and demanding the immediate recall of senior officials overseeing the procurement process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the opposition outfit said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was falling behind on key deadlines needed to put in place an effective Election Operations Plan, warning that the delays could affect preparations for next year's polls.

The group dismissed the commission's reliance on court cases challenging the technology procurement process as an explanation for the slow progress, arguing that IEBC officials had also contributed to the setbacks.

While acknowledging that legal challenges could affect procurement timelines, the outfit insisted that the commission had a responsibility to keep other critical processes moving.

“We do not dispute that litigation can slow down any procurement process. However, we wish to set the record straight for the people of Kenya, because the full picture is far more troubling than the Commission would have the public believe,” the statement read.

The opposition group claimed that key members of the commission's management, including the Chief Executive Officer and the Head of Procurement, were outside the country when their involvement was required to oversee the awarding of the election technology tender.

It questioned why the officials had been allowed to travel at such a critical stage, saying their absence raised concerns about the seriousness with which the commission was treating preparations for the 2027 elections.

The outfit further accused the IEBC of suspending the tender evaluation process to allow members of the evaluation committee to travel abroad, describing the decision as inconsistent with the urgency of the procurement exercise.

“The Commission cannot, on the one hand, plead with the courts to speed up cases, and on the other hand, freeze its own processes for foreign travel,” it said.

The group warned that the commission could not afford further setbacks, urging its leadership to ensure that officers responsible for the procurement exercise remained available to complete the process within the required timelines.

Beyond the delays, the opposition outfit also questioned the potential cost of the election technology contract, cautioning against awarding it at excessive rates when suitable bids within the approved budget were available.

It maintained that public funds must be protected and that the procurement process should not be used to justify unnecessary expenditure.

“As we stated last month on this same tender, we expect that taxpayers’ money will not be wasted through inflated rates,” the statement said.

The group further warned that awarding the contract at a cost exceeding the amount set out in the approved procurement plan, despite the availability of responsive bids within budget, would amount to deliberate misuse of public resources.

To address the concerns, the United Alternative Government demanded that the IEBC immediately recall all officers whose involvement is necessary for the procurement process and resume the evaluation of the tender without further interruptions.

It also called on the commission to conduct the exercise openly and fairly, while ensuring that every stage complies with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The opposition outfit said the responsibility of preparing for the 2027 General Election rested with the commission and warned that those entrusted with overseeing the process would be held accountable for their decisions.

“Kenyans are watching, and history will judge every officer entrusted with this responsibility,” the statement added.