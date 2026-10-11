Omtatah sues IEBC over "relaxed" ballot paper security rules
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
The matter is scheduled for mention on October 14 for further directions, including consideration of requests for conservatory orders.
In a statement on Monday, KHRC demanded that the government put human rights at the centre of preparations and interventions for the El Niño rains expected between late September and December this year.
Modern Precast received the four contracts, with Sports Kenya having paid Sh839.4 million by the time of the audit.
COFEK says the agreement was signed without public disclosure of its material terms or the process used to select Gulf Energy.
The land will be used to develop a purpose-built office block for the Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) and United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), as well as the Permanent Mission to UN-Habitat.
The commission advertised the tender on August 11 for the supply and delivery of ballot papers, tactile folders, the Register of Voters and statutory election result declaration forms for the 2027 election.
The Governor explained that for a road project, the county first determines the areas that need attention and sets priorities based on its development plans, concerns raised by residents in different wards, engineering findings and the money available.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the charges follow investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which submitted its inquiry file for review.
The ruling followed a complaint by Galadirel Investment Limited, which challenged parts of the procurement process, including requirements concerning hardware, ownership of technology and the method to be used in assessing bids.
Members questioned the distribution of textbooks after finding cases where schools received hundreds more books than their requirements, despite shortages reported in schools located in marginalised parts of the country.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Muthuma said the administration found Sh175 billion in pending road bills when President William Ruto assumed office, with contractors in several locations having abandoned construction sites because of delayed payments
Principal Secretary Charles Hinga told the Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works that the government wants contractors to be matched with projects they have the financial and technical ability to complete within the agreed timelines.
A classroom complex at Sigalagala National Polytechnic has stalled after the contractor walked off the site and sought to terminate the contract. MPs heard claims and counterclaims on variations, rising construction costs, and who should cover additional expenses.
Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans
Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service and fundraiser for 22 churches at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Kindiki said the electoral agency should discharge its mandate according to the Constitution and existing laws without favouring either the government or opposition.
The NPS said the new uniforms are being manufactured by Bedi Investments Limited, which was awarded the contract after a procurement process involving four Kenyan textile manufacturers.
Galadirel Investment Limited has filed a case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), asking it to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with the purchase of an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) and related equipment.
MPs have questioned the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) over a Sh342.8m payment to a law firm following a long legal battle over legal fees, with lawmakers seeking details on external legal procurement and internal legal operations.
The six face 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, engaging in a project without prior planning, wilful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement, forgery and abuse of office.
According to Ethekon, the practice could also raise questions about the Commission’s independence, impartiality and position as a non-partisan institution.
Treasury officials explained to auditors that the undertakings were made because of “compelling national interests, humanitarian obligations and strategic development needs”.
In a statement issued on Saturday, August 8, KNH said it had already taken action on the issues identified and that none remained unresolved in the current financial year.
ICT PS described the initiative as one of Kenya's most ambitious grassroots digital infrastructure programmes, saying it is expected to strengthen digital inclusion while equipping young people, innovators and businesses to participate more effectively in the country's growing digital economy
According to the EACC, investigators established that contracts worth Sh17,484,484.49 were allegedly awarded to companies associated with the chief officer, in violation of public procurement and anti-corruption laws
Appearing before the committee, Acting Director General Calistus Kundu admitted that the authority experienced challenges obtaining some financial reports required during the audit. He said the information was held within National Treasury systems and became available only after the audit exercise had already been concluded.
The matter came up before Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday, where Wamatangi, through his lawyer Jotham Arwa, applied to have the Senate enjoined as an interested party in the petition challenging the investigation process.
Those facing charges are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Daniel Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai, Timothy Kiogora Muriithi, Josphat Kimemia, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma, all employees of the County Government of Nakuru. Also charged are Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi and Brian Mwenda Ndubi
Members directed the Kenya Water Institute (Kewi) to provide the consultancy contract, a detailed breakdown of the work expected at every campus and an explanation of how the Sh800 million consultancy fee was calculated.
The case arose from a contract signed on March 6, 2020, in which Technobrain (Kenya) Ltd was awarded a Sh847.2 million tender to supply, install and maintain the Integrated City Revenue Management System (ICMS) for Nairobi City County.
The Public Accounts Committee scrutinised State Department for Water and Sanitation principal secretary Julius Korir after the Auditor-General questioned cost and price adjustments linked to the Mwache Multi-Purpose Dam project. Korir’s team said the adjustments were legitimate contractual obligations under the contract’s price adjustment clause, i