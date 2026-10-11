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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

public procurement

Muthuma explains why some Ruto-era road projects stalled
Exclusives

Muthuma explains why some Ruto-era road projects stalled

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Thursday, Muthuma said the administration found Sh175 billion in pending road bills when President William Ruto assumed office, with contractors in several locations having abandoned construction sites because of delayed payments

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Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms
News

Matiang’i questions value for money in Kenya’s new police uniforms

Taking to his X account on Monday, Matiang’i said the government had taken a different approach when police uniforms were changed during his tenure, involving the National Youth Service (NYS) and other institutions in production as part of efforts to reduce costs, strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for Kenyans

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Kindiki warns IEBC against intimidation ahead of 2027 polls
Politics

Kindiki warns IEBC against intimidation ahead of 2027 polls

Speaking on Sunday during an interdenominational church service and fundraiser for 22 churches at Kipsamoo School Grounds in Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, Kindiki said the electoral agency should discharge its mandate according to the Constitution and existing laws without favouring either the government or opposition.

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Sh6.5bn IEBC technology tender faces fresh challenge
Corridors of Justice

Sh6.5bn IEBC technology tender faces fresh challenge

Galadirel Investment Limited has filed a case before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB), asking it to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding with the purchase of an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) and related equipment.

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State targets digital hub in every ward as 588 sites are identified
Technology

State targets digital hub in every ward as 588 sites are identified

ICT PS described the initiative as one of Kenya's most ambitious grassroots digital infrastructure programmes, saying it is expected to strengthen digital inclusion while equipping young people, innovators and businesses to participate more effectively in the country's growing digital economy

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State Department for Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir (centre), accompanied by other officials from the Department, appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on 23 July 2026 in Parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG’I
News

PAC grills Water PS Korir over Sh356m Mwache Dam price adjustments

The Public Accounts Committee scrutinised State Department for Water and Sanitation principal secretary Julius Korir after the Auditor-General questioned cost and price adjustments linked to the Mwache Multi-Purpose Dam project. Korir’s team said the adjustments were legitimate contractual obligations under the contract’s price adjustment clause, i

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