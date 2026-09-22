State seeks 1–1.5 acres in Gigiri for UN missions offices

Kenya is planning to move its permanent missions to the United Nations into government-owned premises, with the State Department for Foreign Affairs inviting landowners and developers to offer property for a new office complex in Nairobi.

The government is seeking a parcel of about 1–1.5 acres, preferably in the heart of Gigiri’s diplomatic zone and within roughly 3km of the United Nations Complex.

The land will be used to develop a purpose-built office block for the Permanent Mission of Kenya to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON) and United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), as well as the Permanent Mission to UN-Habitat.

The two missions have been based in rented premises since they were established in the 1970s.

However, the government says their current offices do not have sufficient space or the facilities needed to support their operations and responsibilities.

“The Government of Kenya, through the State Department for Foreign Affairs, therefore proposes to acquire suitable land for the construction of a purpose-built office block to accommodate the two Missions and enhance their operational efficiency, security, and institutional presence,” Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNON and UNEP Idah Odinga said.

According to the expression of interest, the proposed site should be in a secure neighbourhood that is suitable for diplomatic or government offices.

It should also be easily accessible through major roads and have access to public infrastructure.

Apart from the preferred location in Gigiri, the government has set out a number of technical requirements for the property.

The parcel should be approximately 1–1.5 acres, although land of another size may be considered if it can support a multi-storey office complex.

The property should have a regular shape to make planning and construction easier.

It must also be approved for commercial, institutional or mixed-use development that permits office construction and comply with Nairobi City County planning rules.

The government further requires the site to have dependable road access and connections to water, sewerage, electricity and telecommunications services.

Adequate drainage will also be required, while the land must be environmentally suitable for the planned development.

Property owners will have to prove that they legally own the land by providing a valid and verifiable freehold or leasehold title.

For leasehold property, the remaining lease period must be at least 50 years.

The government will not consider land affected by disputes, caveats, charges, litigation or other encumbrances.

Applicants must also ensure that all applicable land rates and rent have been paid and are up to date.

Those responding to the offer are required to submit a letter expressing their willingness to sell the property, a copy of the title deed or certificate of title and an original official search issued within the previous three months.

Other documents required include cadastral and site location maps and proof of zoning or planning approval.

Applicants must state their asking price, with the amount expected to cover all applicable taxes and transfer costs.

Companies bidding for the opportunity must provide their registration documents, a valid tax compliance certificate and a current CR12.

Sole proprietors can submit copies of their identity cards, while agents representing property owners must provide a power of attorney or authorisation letter.

All bidders must also disclose any encumbrances attached to the property.

The State Department will consider the submissions according to several requirements, including technical compliance, location, ownership status, infrastructure, value for money and whether the site is suitable for the planned development.

Only applicants who make the shortlist will be contacted for further discussions, including physical inspection of the proposed properties and negotiations.

The government, however, has made clear that submitting an offer does not guarantee that a purchase will follow.

“This expression of interest does not constitute a commitment or obligation by the Government of Kenya to purchase any land,” Idah said.

She added that the government can accept or reject any submission without giving reasons and is not required to select the cheapest offer.

Interested property owners and developers are required to place their sealed submissions in the tender box at the Permanent Mission’s main reception at 328 Runda Grove.

The documents should be marked “EOI – Offer for Acquisition of Land for Construction of Office Block for Permanent Missions of the Republic of Kenya to UNON & UNEP and UN-Habitat.”

The deadline is October 13, 2026, at 11am.

The submissions will subsequently be opened publicly at the mission’s boardroom at 328 Runda Grove.

Applicants and their authorised representatives may attend the opening.

The State Department said additional details can be obtained from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to UNON and UNEP at 328 Runda Grove between 9am and 4.30pm on weekdays.

The information is also available through the Public Procurement Information Portal and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.