Emirates to deploy Airbus A350 on Nairobi-Dubai route from October

Emirates will introduce its Airbus A350 aircraft on the Nairobi-Dubai route from October 25, 2026, bringing its latest cabin experience and Premium Economy service to Kenya for the first time.

The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

The introduction of the aircraft will mark the first time Emirates’ Premium Economy cabin is available to passengers travelling to and from Kenya. The cabin features reclining leather seats, adjustable headrests, additional legroom, charging points and 13.3-inch entertainment screens.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates Country Manager in Kenya, said the new aircraft would give passengers more choice and comfort while travelling between Nairobi and Dubai.

“The arrival of the A350 in Nairobi marks an exciting new chapter for Emirates in Kenya. We’re delighted to bring our latest aircraft and onboard experience to our customers in market, with more comfort, choice and thoughtful touches in every cabin,” Leloup said on September 24, 2026.

The Business Class cabin will feature a 1-2-1 seating arrangement, giving passengers direct access to the aisle, while Economy Class will have upgraded entertainment screens and redesigned cabin interiors.

The A350 deployment follows Emirates’ introduction of a third daily flight between Nairobi and Dubai in July, bringing the airline’s schedule on the route to 21 flights a week.

Nairobi is also home to Emirates World, the airline’s first such store in Africa, which opened in 2024.

Emirates is the world’s largest international long-haul airline, operating from its main hub at Dubai International Airport.

The airline was founded in March 1985 with backing from the Dubai royal family, with its first flight taking off on October 25, 1985, from Dubai to Karachi.

The airline is owned by the Government of Dubai through the Investment Corporation of Dubai. Emirates operates flights to more than 150 destinations across six continents and over 80 countries.

Unlike many major international airlines, Emirates is not a member of a global airline alliance such as Star Alliance or Oneworld, but maintains partnerships with other carriers, including Qantas.