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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Dubai

Dubai Timeout: Ruth reveals Oburu has taken a short break to reset
News

Dubai Timeout: Ruth reveals Oburu has taken a short break to reset

Oburu has been deeply involved in national events in recent weeks. He was at the centre of preparations for the farewell of his younger brother, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died on October 15. As part of the funeral committee, he guided the organisation of the ceremonies, including arrangements for Raila’s burial at their family home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Siaya.

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Woman arrested at JKIA for trying to smuggle cocaine to Dubai
News

Woman arrested at JKIA for trying to smuggle cocaine to Dubai

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit carried out further checks and discovered that the suspect had ingested narcotics. Under medical supervision, she later excreted three cocaine pellets, and authorities believe additional drugs may remain inside her. She is being closely monitored as the investigation continues.

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