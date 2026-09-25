Emirates to deploy Airbus A350 on Nairobi-Dubai route from October
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
The A350 will operate flights EK717 and EK718, with the aircraft carrying 298 passengers across Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.
In a statement by DCI on Sunday, the suspects Mahamed Shukri Abdulahi and Sabriye Farhiyo Hussein were intercepted in the early hours of September 4,2026 as they prepared to board an Emirates flight to Dubai.
The conflict, which broke out in April 2023 between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has displaced more than 14 million people, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.
The national carrier said it will increase its Nairobi-Dubai schedule from seven flights a week to 14 beginning September 1, a move that comes at a time when competition on the route is rising following Emirates' decision to introduce a third daily service.
The policy, which took effect on June 25, 2026, allows qualifying Kenyans residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival at airports in Dubai or Abu Dhabi
Kenya Airways warned that proceeding with the flight despite the advisory would expose passengers and crew to unnecessary danger.
The airline clarified that these are not part of its regular scheduled services but are designated repatriation flights targeting customers who are citizens or residents of the UAE seeking to travel from Nairobi, and vice versa.
From the opening whistle, the hosts were on the back foot as Kenya’s speed, precision and ruthless finishing turned a competitive fixture into a one‑sided showcase of dominance.
Oburu has been deeply involved in national events in recent weeks. He was at the centre of preparations for the farewell of his younger brother, the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who died on October 15. As part of the funeral committee, he guided the organisation of the ceremonies, including arrangements for Raila’s burial at their family home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Siaya.
The move comes after a BBC probe revealed thousands of Premier League seats being hawked for two to four times face value on the black market, fuelling public anger and headlines.
Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit carried out further checks and discovered that the suspect had ingested narcotics. Under medical supervision, she later excreted three cocaine pellets, and authorities believe additional drugs may remain inside her. She is being closely monitored as the investigation continues.
The BBC investigation detailed testimonies from young Ugandan women who travelled to Dubai believing they were securing legitimate jobs in supermarkets or hotels, only to be trapped in prostitution.
A new report by SwissAid reveals that Kenya’s involvement in the illegal gold supply chain has expanded consistently over the last ten years, with the bulk of the precious metal eventually finding its way to the United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai.
Wealthy Kenyans are increasingly investing in Dubai, drawn by several key factors.