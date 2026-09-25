Zelensky puts Kenya on list of 47 nations linked to Russia’s war effort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has placed Kenya among 47 countries he says have citizens who have been drawn into Russia’s war against Ukraine, raising concern over the recruitment and deployment of foreign nationals in the conflict.

Zelenskyy made the disclosure on Wednesday during Ukraine’s national address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he appealed to governments whose citizens he said were being used in Russia’s military operations.

“We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war,” Zelenskyy said.

He then named Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa among the countries whose nationals he said were involved.

The Ukrainian president said the countries on his list were spread across Africa, Asia and other parts of the world, with their citizens allegedly being recruited or otherwise pulled into Russia’s military activities.

He appealed directly to representatives of the affected countries, asking them to intervene and prevent their citizens from being taken further into the conflict.

“I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front,” he said.

Zelenskyy claimed that some of the foreign nationals had gone to Russia without knowing that they could eventually be involved in the war.

According to him, some were drawn into Russia through what he called “deception and tricks”, before being sent to areas where fighting was taking place.

He said Ukrainian forces had witnessed foreign nationals among those killed during combat.

“Through their videos from our drones, we also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians. People from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,” he said.

The remarks add to growing international concern over foreign nationals who have reportedly joined or been recruited into Russia’s armed forces as the war with Ukraine continues.

Zelenskyy, however, did not disclose how many people from each of the 47 countries were allegedly involved. His address also did not state the number of Kenyans he claimed had been drawn into Russia’s military operations.

Kenya has previously faced concerns involving nationals travelling to Russia in search of employment and later reportedly becoming caught up in the war.

The Ukrainian president called on governments whose citizens are involved to take responsibility for protecting their nationals and stopping them from being sent to the battlefield.

“Take care of them, and do not let them end up on another front,” he said.

Zelenskyy also urged the international community to put more pressure on Moscow by restricting the resources available to sustain its military campaign.

“Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war,” Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly.

His comments came as world leaders met in New York for the annual UN gathering, with the war between Russia and Ukraine continuing to feature prominently in international discussions.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly used global forums to call for stronger action against Russia and continued backing for Ukraine. Russia, on its part, has maintained its position on the war and its stated military objectives.

By naming the 47 countries, Zelenskyy shifted attention to the role of foreign nationals in Russia’s military operations and called on their governments to prevent further recruitment.

The statement also comes as President William Ruto leads Kenya’s delegation at the UN General Assembly in New York and delivers the country’s national statement.

The Kenyan Government has not, in the material cited for this report, given a figure for the number of Kenyans allegedly involved in Russia’s military activities.

Zelenskyy’s remarks therefore place the issue of Kenyans travelling to Russia and potentially becoming involved in the conflict before the Kenyan Government, amid wider international concerns over foreign recruitment.