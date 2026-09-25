Governors call for technology investment to transform healthcare

The Council of Governors is calling for stronger partnerships and increased investment in technology to improve healthcare delivery across Kenya’s 47 counties.

The call was made during the “Connect, Power, Heal” side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2026.

The session brought together county leaders, development partners, technology innovators and health sector stakeholders.

The Council highlighted digital health and telemedicine as key tools for expanding access to specialist care, strengthening clinical mentorship and improving patient outcomes.

It also showcased the Intercounty Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response initiative, which brings together all 47 counties to address preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir shared the county's experience using Proximie-enabled digital surgery at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where the technology has supported 87 surgical sessions and 143 hours of connected operating time.

The Council also presented a 531-million-dollar “Beyond Boundaries” investment case for the intercounty maternal and perinatal death surveillance programme, seeking global partnerships to support its implementation.

The Council of Governors says it will continue working with partners to expand digital connectivity and health technologies across counties.

“Ensuring no woman dies while bringing forth life and all newborns not only survive but thrive,” the Council said.